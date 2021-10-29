9 new shows and movies streaming on Netflix and BBC in November 2021

Get your popcorn and snacks ready; it’s time to stream these new movies and shows on Netflix and BBC.

November is teeming with a variety of new action and romance-comedy shows and films. This month’s highlight, Red Notice, features stars like Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in this jam-packed action-comedy. Viewers can look forward to light comedy flicks such as The Princess Switch 3 and Love Hard. The arrival of Extreme Trekking (season four) will motivate you to explore the world again. Immerse yourself in the horror flick Ragdoll where murder and mystery collide.

Check out these new shows and movies to streaming on Netflix in November 2021:

Netflix

Movies

Red Notice

Premiering on 12 November

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, Red Notice is the movie to watch. When Interpol issued a Red Notice, an FBI profiler (Dwayne Johnson) allied with the world’s greatest art thief (Ryan Reynolds) to catch the world’s most wanted art thief (Gal Gadot). Can this unusual partnership actually solve the case?

The Harder They Fall

Premiering on 3 November

Fans of Idris Elba are going to love this American Western flick. The Harder They Fall takes the audience into the life of Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), who seeks revenge after discovering that Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), the man who murdered his parents, is being released from prison.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

Premiering 18 November

Vanessa Hudgens is back as Queen Margaret, Stacy and Fiona in The Princess Switch 3. Offering more thrills, drama and heartfelt moments, the third instalment brings us to royal look-alikes Margaret and Stacy enlisting the help of doppelgänger Fiona to search for a valuable missing relic.

Tick Tick Boom

Premiering 19 November

In the mood for a musical? ‘Tick, tick.. BOOM!’ is what you need. Set in the 1990s, this film follows a young theatre composer striving to make it in the Big Apple. With hopes of creating the next big thing, Jon (Andrew Garfield) feels the time ticks by as he juggles love, friendship and life as an artist.

Love Hard

Premiering 5 November

Nina Dobrev stars as Natalie, who constantly finds herself unlucky in love until she matches with Josh (Darren Barnet) online. Taking a leap of faith, she flies across the country to surprise him for the holidays and discover that she’s been catfished by the real Josh (Jimmy O. Yang).

Series

Cowboy Bebop

Premiering on 19 November

Anime fans, how excited are you for the live-action Cowboy Bebop? After the initial buzz, the new show is streaming on Netflix in November 2021. The series introduces the audience to a crew of Bounty hunters Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals.

Tiger King (Season 2)

Premiering on 17 November

If you miss the craziness behind Tiger King, wait till you see what season two entails. The first docu-series explores a society of big cat breeders and the bizarre underworld. Not forgetting Joe Exotic’s feud with activist Carole Baskin. Although the latter won’t be making an appearance, regulars such as Allen Glover, Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, and more will make their comeback.

BBC

Extreme Treks (Season 4)

Premiering on 23 November at 9 PM, on UnifiTV channel 501 and BBC Player | Astro channel 554

Extreme Treks is back. Get ready for an expedition as we follow adventurer and renowned photographer Ryan Pyle to the best extreme trekking locations globally. This season takes us across the Chin Hills in Myanmar, the Simien Mountains in Ethiopia, the Tatra Mountains in Poland, and the Via Alpina in Switzerland.

Lucy Hale as DC Lake Edmunds (Image Credit: Luke Varley/AMC)

Ragdoll

Premiering on 12 November, on UnifiTV channel 481 and BBC Player | Astro Go

Nothing will prepare you for this thriller. Starring Lucy Hale, this series follows a group of detectives who attempt to solve a gruesome case involving six murders that are dismembered and later sewn into the shape of a ragdoll. Sounds eerie.

