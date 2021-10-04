Fortnightly Horoscope: A tarot reading of October 1 – October 15, 2021

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. And so it goes for October 2021 horoscope.

The following are divinely guided messages from The Universe through the medium of the Tarot. Though divided through the twelve signs of the zodiac, the message is highly personalised for you. The same force that guided me to pull the cards is the very same force that’s guiding you to read the message. I encourage you to keep an open heart and an open mind – that way, you’ll be more receptive to magic, and find the guidance you need for the fortnight.

For those who aren’t familiar with their astrological chart, I would suggest reading the passage pertaining to their Sun Sign – i.e. the zodiac sign that the Sun was passing through at the time of your birth. For example, if you were born on August 19, the Sun was passing through the sign of Leo. Thus, you would find your divinely guided message under Leo.

For those who are familiar with their astrological chart, I would suggest reading the passage pertaining to their Sun Sign, their Moon Sign, and their Rising Sign – also known as the Ascendant or the ‘Lagna’. The combined message will be all the more powerful for your journey.

Mercury has gone retrograde. As it is, our collective ‘Dharma’ and ‘Karma’ is going haywire courtesy of the retrogrades of Jupiter and Saturn – but with Mercury doing its mischievous backwards tango – let’s just say that this is the cosmic version of adding fuel to the fire. However, do not fret – for Mercury’s retrograde is short for he gets bored easily – even of chaos. And while he may bring his own share of calamities, he also brings many special gifts. To make the most of them, the stars have sent special messages to guide you through this fortnight – through the divine magic of the Tarot Cards.

Read your horoscope for October 2021 —

Aries October 2021 horoscope

Keep an eye out for secret opportunities. Though we may be overwhelmed by our current situation, causing all our energy reserves to be sapped – we must remember that it’s in these moments, The Universe knocks gently with a symbolic message in the form of an opportunity.

Don’t hesitate when you see it, just grab on to it and go with it. Don’t worry about how you’re going to manage other things in your plate – you’re smart enough to figure it out. This is also a wonderful time to shift priorities and focus on what’s keeping you happy and helping you grow.

Taurus October 2021 horoscope

This is an important time to build new connections, as well as, strengthen existing ones – professionally and personally. As self-sufficient and self-sustaining you are – you mustn’t forget that you’re human with very human needs of camaraderie and intimacy. Nourish these needs well.

Doing so is not only good for your heart, but you’ll also notice old wounds – even those buried deep with massive scars – start healing in subtle yet miraculous ways that you least expect. Slowly, the world becomes all the more magical. All you need to do is open your heart.

Gemini October 2021 horoscope

Relax, take a deep breath, rest. Nothing is so tense and overwhelming that it can’t be handled the next day after a refreshing good night’s rest. Yes, your ruling planet – Mercury – is in retrograde, and it’s causing you to get all riled up. That’s all the more reason for you to rest!

Even just taking a step back before you react to situations will be extremely helpful because it’ll give you the ability to see things clearly from a bigger perspective, rather than a skewered viewpoint coloured by retrograde induced irritability. Focus on your breath – it truly helps!

Cancer October 2021 horoscope

It’s okay to celebrate your accomplishments, and it’s perfectly okay to feel good about yourself. Don’t dismiss and diminish yourself by saying what you achieved is just basic or ‘normal’. Many who’ve been through what you have aren’t able to even do half as much. You deserve it all.

There’s nothing wrong with taking pride in oneself. Feeling guilty about it is just poisoning your heart and soul. It’s so important for you right now to understand how far along you’ve come, and empower yourself to go further on in your path in order to live your life to the fullest.

Leo October 2021 horoscope

Now is a time for moderation. There’s a big difference between abstinence and moderation. The former means staying away from or denying oneself of things. The latter is all about indulging once in a while without going overboard and bordering addiction.

This can be for many things, but especially when it comes to your time and energy involving people around you, as well as, how much of yourself – physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually you’re giving away to others. Reel it in. Dial it back. Take the time to re-energise.

Virgo October 2021 horoscope

Yes, your ruler Mercury, is in retrograde. Yes, it’s causing chaos around and within you. However, it’s also bringing surprising new opportunities, and perhaps even new beginnings, within your professional and personal life. Now it’s all about whether you can handle it all.

All you need to do is power through all the chaos around and within and make those new beginnings and opportunities work in your favour. Easier said than done – but remember – life is messy and unpredictable, and The Universe is always going to test your resolve. So, to paraphrase Britney ‘You better work!’

Libra October 2021 horoscope

Although you’re not ruled by Mercury – you need to remember that it is going retrograde in your sign, as well as, it’s currently conjoined with your ruler – Venus. So yes, communicating with loved ones is going to be a very tricky proposition. Careful of how you react and respond.

Beyond love, Venus also rules assets and wealth, and Mercury rules accounting and planning – so be sure to manage your finances and investments, along with taking care of all overdue debts and bills – emotional ones too. Do make sure you eat healthily during this time.

Scorpio October 2021 horoscope

While the world around you may descend into chaos, this is actually a rather powerful and positive time ahead for you. So, while others are getting riled up, find a way to detach from their drama, and focus on the joy that’s waiting to enrich your life wholesomely.

Allow yourself to enjoy and find happiness around and within yourself. This is your time to put aside all cares and worries, and just enjoy yourself. Sunny moments are fleeting, thus when they come our way, we must make the most of them. It’s okay to have fun – you deserve it!

Sagittarius October 2021 horoscope

You are a powerful person, and it’s important that not only people see it, but they respect it, as well as, your authority. However, as the old adage goes – respect needs to be earned – and the best way it can be is to maintain firm boundaries that aren’t encroached – from both ends.

Power also comes from not being affected by the negativity being hurled towards you. It’s okay to have vulnerable moments – and necessary too – for allowing yourself to so make it easier to become stronger and more empowered in the end. Just remember not to wallow. Pick yourself up and move on!

Capricorn October 2021 horoscope

One of the biggest secrets of success is to always be eager to learn. Whether it’s something new, or updating an old skill, or even reacquainting oneself with something learned in the past but now forgotten – whatever it is – learn it with childlike glee and enthusiasm.

When we allow ourselves to learn, we not only expand our minds, but we also expand our horizons, along with our potential to become greater than what we are at present. Even if something seems foreign, or too complicated, or perhaps even convolutedly esoteric – learn it! You’ll thank me later, once you’ve grown from the experience.

Aquarius October 2021 horoscope

Never feel alone, for there are many who will not only have your back but will merrily march along with you – supporting your every endeavour. Remember, all your choices were guided by a higher intelligence, and you’re on the right path. Keep on moving forward.

This is a point of no looking back, for doing so will only cause unnecessary pain and confusion. Don’t let the past bring you down, especially when there’s a promising future ahead waiting for you. Rejoice in the present moment – and celebrate it with those who love and support you.

Pisces October 2021 horoscope

You have a choice to make, dear Pisces. You can take the help and support that’s being offered to you, even if it’s by people and places you don’t particularly like – or you can struggle to do it all on your own, while still carrying the burdens of those you care about.

There’s no shame in taking help, for doing so not only helps you achieve more, but it also builds beautiful connections. There’s no need to feel guilty releasing bonds that have grown toxic, for it allows us to make space for new blessings. But of course, in the end – the choice is yours – and yours alone.