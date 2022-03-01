A deep dive into Pisces compatibility with every other zodiac sign

When it comes to love, there’s really no other sign that you’ll want to open your heart to more than Pisces. They are lovers, not fighters, through and through. Inside the gentle, beautiful water sign is someone who’s always open to making connections and finding romance. They’ll connect with someone who sees them on a spiritual level and who feeds their soul creatively. If not, then Pisces will swim away. They won’t get caught up in a situation or relationship that doesn’t serve their heart and that they intuitively know won’t last long.

Pisces has the ability to adjust (after all, they’re an adaptable, mutable zodiac sign), but because they rely on their gut and feelings so much, they may not want to stick around when the going gets tough. The mystical fish is hard to catch, which is why having a long-term partnership with them is elusive — it’s doable, but takes a lot of work, since they’re not always the best at communicating their needs.

Whether you’re a Pisces yourself or you’re wondering how well you click with a Pisces in your life, read on below to explore Pisces compatibility with each zodiac sign.

Pisces zodiac sign compatibility

Pisces and Aries compatibility: The twilight zone

The truth is that Aries will have a hard time understanding Pisces, who tends to live in their own bubble, and Pisces will think Aries isn’t someone they necessarily want to have in their orb. Even when they connect, it’s not a long-standing or close partnership. They’ll feel like the other is out to lunch and uninteresting once they scratch through the superficial level of their friendship.

Pisces and Taurus compatibility: Excess baggage

Pisces and Taurus like to have a great time. They’re both known to be intelligent, and can be the type to say they’ll have just one cocktail when they’re out — but will end up capping it at five. Their excessive nature can become their downfall when paired together, as hedonistic sentiments tend to take control and steer the other into an intoxicating frenzy that’s fun, but not wise.

Pisces and Gemini compatibility: Prepare for impact

These two mutable signs are extremely different. Gemini is a super communicator, while Pisces is known to use non-verbal skills to share and understand their feelings. When Pisces and Gemini collide, they can bring out the worst in each other; there’s the potential for jealousy and they can become combative when triggered, as they both do not understand the basis on which the other makes decisions.

Pisces and Cancer compatibility: Fan your flames

These two water signs connect on all emotional levels, which is why they’ll be the best of friends and committed lovers. Cancer and Pisces will share visions, dreams, love languages, sensual fantasies, and desires without any hesitation. Through their intuition, they’ll know what’s on the other’s mind and embrace it with open arms — never judging their counterparts for their truest and deepest feels.

Pisces and Leo compatibility: Weird science

Oddly enough, Pisces and Leo vibe on a similar wavelength. At the core, Leo is a generous and kind creature, which is the everyday energy that Pisces radiates. Once they get to know each other, they can be the best of buds or lovers. This relationship can stand the test of time, drama that comes up between them, and any adversities that come their way.

Pisces and Virgo compatibility: Saved by the bell

There’s a strong magnetic pull between these two zodiac signs, who are at the opposite ends of their polarities (aka sister signs). However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they will find comfort and solace in the relationship. Virgo is extremely practical, while Pisces lives in fantasies and dreams. The foundation may not be strong enough to survive, but they’ll always come back to each other and try.

Pisces and Libra compatibility: Creative minds stick together

Pisces and Libra are known to support the other’s artistic goals and give a lot of helpful feedback, which means that they are best suited as comrades, acquaintances, or colleagues. Over time, the foundation of the relationship can evolve into a collaboration and they’ll be able to create a masterpiece based on their joint artistic practices that the whole world will marvel at.

Pisces and Scorpio compatibility: Too hot to handle

This match is scorching hot. Pisces will have no issue relinquishing control to Scorpio, who’ll easily take charge of all matters that the mystical fish doesn’t want to deal with. The laughter and camaraderie is nonstop — even the sexual compatibility is on fire. They intuitively know how to make the other happy and bring joy to their romance or friendship.

Pisces and Sagittarius compatibility: Confessions of a drama queen

Although these two signs should theoretically align because they’re both traditionally ruled by the expansive planet Jupiter, the coupling often fizzles out fast. Pisces is too wishy-washy and sensitive for Sag’s blunt nature that could be hurtful at times. Arguments could reach an explosive high (as both like to have the last word in confrontations) before Pisces swims away and Sag trots onto another situationship.

Pisces and Capricorn compatibility: LinkedIn buds

The Sea Goat can be a little too austere for emo Pieces, who are known to revel in their sentiments. However, Capricorn can help these lovely Fishies find structure and keep a set schedule — but only if Pisces (who can be all over the place) is open to their assistance and suggestions. Overall, Capricorn is the rock that holds Pisces together in maintaining their day-to-day routines.

Pisces and Aquarius compatibility: Power to the zodiac

Pieces may need time before understanding Aquarius, who is a little out there for Pisces at first. Their first impressions will change after Pisces feels comfortable in the presence of Aquarius because the Water-Bearer vibrates in an aloof manner that Pisces is unsure about. In time, they will both want to take on the world together, preach to the public, and heal those in need.

Pisces and Pisces compatibility: Dream weaver

When these two visionaries come together, it’s double goodness — not trouble. Two Pisces in a friendship, relationship, or partnership will create the most amazing artistry and home life, as they will blend their talents and emotions together. Not only that, but they will also intuitively know how to soothe and care for the other in a non-verbal way that will stand the test of time.

