Psy announces comeback after five years with new album

The hit viral sensation “Gangnam Style” from K-pop star Psy shot both the artist and Korean music industry to worldwide fame in 2012.

The singer is now ready to launch a new album at the end of April 2022.

Psy announces return via social media post

New album will be his ninth

Psy, who was born Park Jae-sang, made the announcement on his official social media handles on 12 April, in which he said that he’ll be releasing his ninth album, Psy 9th, on 29 April.

Announcing his upcoming album, the 44-year-old Psy also shared a clip from his 2013 concert in which he predicted his 2022 release.

“I know a lot of you have high expectations for my next hit song. To be honest, I produced ‘Champion’ in 2002 and it took me exactly 10 years to produce a song that is more sensational than ‘Champion’ with the release of ‘Gangnam Style’ in 2012,” he said in the video. “I guess what I’m trying to say is, perhaps the next time you meet a song like ‘Gangnam Style’ will be in 2022.”

‘Gangnam Style’ and later

“Gangnam Style” was a phenomenon around the world. Its official video was the first video to reach one billion views on YouTube. The song itself peaked at No.2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The horse dance that Psy created for the song was a rage, with even famous celebrities and prominent personalities such as UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon trying the moves.

In 2013, Psy released the single “Gentleman” — a song that reached No.5 on Billboard Hot 100.

Psy’s last album was PSY 8th 4X2 = 8, which was released in 2017 under the YG Entertainment label.

The K-pop superstar soon left YG Entertainment to establish his own agency, P Nation, in 2019. P Nation has on its rolls performers such as Jessi, HyunA and former PENTAGON member DAWN.

(Main image: David McNew/AFP; Featured image: PSY/42psy42/Instagram)