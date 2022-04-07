Studio Ghilbi’s live-action ‘Spirited Away’ is coming to Hulu this summer

Great news for Ghibli-heads: the stage adaptation of Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away will live stream on Hulu on 3 and 4 July.

If, like me, you perpetually have Joe Hisashi’s “One Summer’s Day” — the theme from the Hayao Miyazaki masterpiece Spirited Away — playing in your head, then have I got news for you: That live-action Spirited Away stage production that you’ve probably caught wind of on social media will be getting a live stream of its very own on Hulu this summer.

Starring Kanna Hashimoto / Mone Kamishiraishi (as part of a rotating Japanese “double cast”) as the protagonist Chihiro Ogino, the production has been touring Japan, recently closing its show in Tokyo with performances in Osaka, Fukuoka, Sapporo and Nagoya to come. The Hulu live streams will be shown from Nagoya on the 3rd and 4th of July — the final days of the show’s Japanese tour.

The live adaptation has reportedly been received well by Japanese audiences, despite die-hards who insist that Studio Ghibli’s signature animation style is the only way the stories should be told.

Spirited Away follows Chihiro after a detour with her parents finds her trapped in a supernatural spirit world, complete with dragons, witches, yōkai and more. It won the Oscar for “Best Animated Feature” at the 75th Academy Awards, and is widely considered one of Hayao Miyazaki’s best.

The 3 and 4 July performances will be the only two livestreams on Hulu, so be sure to sign up now so you don’t miss out.

See the cast of the performances below (Source: SoraNews24):

3 July

Chihiro: Kanna Hashimoto

Haku: Kotaro Daigo

No Face: Koharu Sugawara

Lin/Chihiro’s Mother: Miyu Sakihi

Kamaji: Tomorowo Taguchi

Yubaba/Zenibaba: Mari Natsuki

4 July

Chihiro: Mone Kamishiraishi

Haku: Hiroki Miura

No Face: Tomohiko Tsujimoto

Lin/Chihiro’s Mother: Fu Hinami

Kamaji: Satoshi Hashimoto

Yubaba/Zenibaba: Romi Park

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong