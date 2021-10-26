Spoiler alert: The real reasons fans are divided over Marvel’s Eternals

After a pandemic-enforced delay of almost a year, Marvel’s Eternals was finally unveiled to its audience, following its star-studded world premiere at Los Angeles’ iconic El Capitan Theatre. Here’s everything you need to know.

Eternals is the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the third entry in Phase Four, directed by Oscar-winning Chinese director Chloé Zhao (The Rider, Nomadland). The film stars a diverse ensemble cast, including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie star in the film.

On October 24, Eternals will have its European premiere as the closing film of the Rome Film Festival. The film will be released exclusively in theatres on November 5, with a 45-day theatrical release window before hitting Disney+.

The official review embargo for Eternals lifts on October 24 at 11 a.m. PT, but the social media embargo for early reactions lifted after the premiere. Until the official reviews come out on Sunday, here’s a sampling of the social media reactions to the premiere.

Eternals movie reactions —

While Erik Davis of Fandango described the film as “spectacularly weird and rich,” Aaron Couch of The Hollywood Reporter called it “the most different of any of Marvel’s films.”

Eternals’ cinematography, according to Variety’s Courtney Howard, focuses on the “characters’ humanity.”

While Eternals, according to Slashfilm.com’s Peter Sciretta, is “dense” in the lines of a DC film. “#Eternals is surprising, epic, beautiful yet dense.” It takes some massive swings, sometimes feels like a DC film (which isn’t a criticism), and other times feels like no other superhero film ever. “I wish I had a glowing quick reaction to offer you but I’m left with more complex thoughts,” he tweeted.

Scott Mendelson from Forbes opined that Eternals “flirts with being just a superhero movie.” He added that “at its best, it almost plays like Marvel playing in the DCEU sandbox but coasting on comparatively generic superhero archetypes.”

Buzz Feed’s Nora Dominick pointed out how each character gets their moment to shine. “Everyone will have their own personal favourites. I left just needing more of Angelina Jolie and Gemma Chan. What powerhouse performances.” Eternals, she claims, is unlike any other Marvel film because of the visuals created by Chloé Zhao and an ensemble of actors who feel “destined for the MCU.”

