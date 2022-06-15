What to expect from ‘Stranger Things’ S4 Volume 2

If you are waiting to know what happens to the Hawkins gang as they get ready to fight Vecna, you will find out soon. Netflix recently announced that it will drop the volume 2, comprising two feature-length episodes, of Stranger Things season 4 on 1 July.

Accompanied by a 30 seconds trailer, a Netflix tweet read, “You’re not ready for what’s next. Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2. is coming 1 July.” Also, on YouTube, the official trailer of the upcoming episodes was followed by “You can’t stop this now” in the description box.

The second volume of season 4 is set to premiere five weeks after the release of the first volume, which was out on 27 May.

Here’s all we know about the second half of Stranger Things season 4

The trailer

In the trailer, you can hear Vecna taunting Eleven by saying, “It is over, Eleven, you have freed me,” as well as “You can’t stop this now” towards the end of the sneak peak.

What to expect in Volume 2?

In the finale of Stranger Things season 4 volume 1, we learned that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) was not behind The Massacre at Hawkins Lab.

On the other hand, while Eleven may have released Henry Creel/Venca (Jamie Campbell Bower) from the lab, she also plays a part in his assassination. She then sends him to the much-hated Upside Down.

We also see that Vecna sets out for revenge, but the onus is on the youngsters to stop him. Even Eleven needs to draw more powers to end Vecna’s mission. It will be interesting to see how this turns out in the upcoming volume.

Also, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) escape from a Demogorgon and find Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and Dmitri ‘Enzo’ Antonov (Tom Wlaschiha) in Russia.

The runtimes of Season 4 episodes

Fans of Stranger Things may have observed that the finale episode of season 4 volume 1 ran for 1 hour 39 minutes. This can be considered as a warm-up to Volume 2, which includes two supersized episodes. This will be followed by the fifth, also the final, season to connect the dots.

Take a look at the episode durations that dropped on 27 May

Chapter One: The Hellfire Club (runs 1 hour and 16 minutes)

Chapter Two: Vecna’s Curse (runs 1 hour and 15 minutes)

Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero (runs 1 hour and 3 minutes)

Chapter Four: Dear Billy (runs 1 hour and 17 minutes)

Chapter Five: The Nina Project (runs 1 hour and 14 minutes)

Chapter Six: The Dive (runs 1 hour and 13 minutes)

Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab (runs 1 hour and 39 minutes)

Here are the details of the volume 2 episodes

Chapter Eight: Papa (runs 1 hour and 25 minutes)

Chapter Nine: The Piggyback (runs 2 hours and 30 minutes)

Season 5 to be the finale season

After volume 2 airs on 1 July, Netflix will be releasing one last season that will take a leap into the future.

In an interview with TV Line, Ross Duffer, one of the co-creators of the series, shared, “I’m sure we will do a time jump’. He further added, “Ideally, we’d have shot [Seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that.”

Matt Duffer, the other co-creator of Stranger Things, revealed, “I’m not sure we’re ready to say yet a start date for shooting [Season 5]. But a lot of it is pretty well mapped out”. He adds, “The ending is the hard thing. That’s obviously the stressful thing. We really want to stick the landing.”

Will season 5 also be aired in separate volumes?

As per CNET, Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s head of scripted series in the US and Canada, shared that the fifth season will include the binge model. But it can be ‘batched’ like season 4.

He said, “When you see something like a batched season with Stranger Things, this is our attempt at making sure we can get shows out quicker to the members.”

(Main and Featured Image Credit: Netflix)