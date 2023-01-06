The creepy killer doll from ‘M3GAN’ is horror’s new villain

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, the sci-fi-infused M3GAN about a killer AI doll is the new talk of the town. The lifelike doll, designed to be one’s best friend, is a Model 3 Generative Android in the movie. However, the plot thickens when it is revealed that the doll may be incredibly dangerous.

The horror movie had its world premiere on 7 December 2022. It had its theatrical release in the United States on 6 January 2023.

All the details about M3GAN, which is stealing the limelight from Annabelle and Chucky

The creators behind the horror movie revealed in several interviews that they expected the killer doll and its dance in the film to go viral. So, it isn’t a surprise when one sees the internet stanning the AI doll. From fan-made videos of M3GAN dancing and her paintings to tweets of endearment, the doll is trending for all the good reasons.

British fashion illustrator and designer Hayden Williams tweeted beautiful illustrations of the AI doll and wrote, “Meet #M3GAN. Move over Chucky and Annabelle, there’s a new killer doll in town…”

While some are waiting for the market release of the iconic M3GAN doll, others are also claiming M3gan as a queer icon.

Who plays and voices the doll in M3GAN?

There are two people involved in making the M3GAN doll a horror icon.

While Amie Donald plays M3GAN in the film, the android character is voiced by actor-singer-model Jenna Davis.

Twelve-year-old Donald is from Auckland, New Zealand, and is known for playing the character of Maya Monkey in the Netflix fantasy series Sweet Tooth in 2021.

Donald, who is excited about playing M3GAN, posted pictures from the film’s premiere on Instagram and wrote, “Had the most fantastic time last night at M3GAN premiere. So many wonderful people made this happen.”

Meanwhile, for Davis, voicing M3GAN served as her debut in films.

(Main and featured image credit: meetM3GAN/Twitter)