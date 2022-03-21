These are the 15 most-anticipated Bollywood flicks releasing this year

2022 seems to be high on life and entertainment. With many new releases lined up for the year, here are 15 ‘First Looks’ of the upcoming Bollywood movies we can’t wait to watch in 2022.

First look drops of 15 Bollywood movies in 2022 we can’t wait to watch

Brahmastra

Brahmastra, a superhero romantic drama film, dropped its first look a few days ago, which revealed Ranbir Kapoor’s look as Shiva. And recently, Alia Bhatt surprised her fans on her birthday when she took to social media to share the first look of her character, Isha. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

Bedhadak

The latest star kid to jump on the Bollywood bandwagon is none other than Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, who is all set to make her debut in Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and co-produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Bedhadak is a love triangle. As soon as the first look was released, Shanaya Kapoor’s family, friends and fans took to Instagram to congratulate her.

Runway 34

Next on the list of the first look of movies in 2022 is Runway 34. It is inspired by true events of the Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight that caught the nation’s attention in 2015. The flight had to be given a ‘blind’ landing on the runway due to bad weather and low visibility, risking the lives of 150 people present onboard. The teaser for this Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh starrer was released yesterday.

Om: The Battle Within

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi, Om: The Battle Within is an upcoming action thriller film directed by Kapil Verma. Slated to be released on July 1, 2022, the first look of the film was shared by Roy Kapur on Instagram, and he looks intense in his action avatar. Talking about the film to ETimes, Sanjana Sanghi said, “For me, it’s a jump into a different genre after Dil Bechara. It’s something I never saw getting the opportunity to do so early in my career. But I have discovered a whole new side to myself as a performer, and I can’t wait for it to come out and see how people receive it.”

Chakda Express

One of the most awaited first looks of Bollywood movies in 2022 was Chakda Express. The Jhulan Goswami biopic has Anushka Sharma in the lead, and if her Instagram feed is anything to go by, Sharma is gearing up and training hard to morph into the character of the former Indian women’s team captain. Anushka Sharma shared the minute-long teaser on her social media accounts and has been headlining ever since.

Shamshera

After being absent from the big screen for a while, Ranbir Kapoor is finally returning with two releases this year. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in a double role and Vaani Kapoor, Shamshera is a period action drama directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. Slated for a July 2022 release, the minute-long teaser for the movie was released and shared on social media, and fans can’t keep calm. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, and Ronit Roy.

Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s debut film Heropanti is back with its second edition and is a romantic action film, much like the 2014 film. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan, written by Rajat Arora and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Shroff shared the first look of the film today on his Instagram. Dressed in a suit and sitting on a car bonnet holding a gun, Tiger Shroff looks intense as he is surrounded by armed men aiming to kill him. He wrote, “Action, swag & Heropanti sabko aati nahi, Aur Meri jaati nahi. #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Heropanti2, Directed by @khan_ahmedasas , Trailer out Tomorrow at 12 Noon”. The film also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan’s untitled film

This Laxman Utekar directorial, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, is untitled, but that doesn’t mean the excitement is any less for this film. Having been shot in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, the film has been wrapped up. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal have also shared the first poster of the film on their social media handles, and the fans are excited to see the duo on screen for the first time.

Anek

An Ayushmann Khurrana film on the block, Anek is a political thriller film written and directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by him and T-Series. Khurrana’s look has been creating a lot of buzz ever since he dropped the first look of the film on his Instagram feed. This is one of those first look of Bollywood movies in 2022 that fans were eagerly waiting for. Sharing a still from the film, Ayushmann wrote, “Thrilled to reunite with @anubhavsinhaa for a character that pushed me out of my comfort zone & with #BhushanKumar as a support system, #Anek will usher in a different language of cinema. Mark the date for this socio-political thriller: 31.03.2022.”

Doctor G

A year in the Bollywood calendar is not complete unless there’s at least more than one Ayushmann Khurrana film scheduled for release. The film is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Junglee Pictures and stars Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. Doctor G is a medical campus comedy-drama in which the two actors are playing doctors. The film is scheduled to release on June 17, 2022.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Talking about the first look of Bollywood movies in 2022, the legendary 2007 film is back with its sequel. Much like the earlier film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is also a comedy horror film and is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the buzz on this one is particularly high, especially ever since Kartik Aaryan shared the first look of the film on Instagram. The film will hit theatres on May 20, 2022.

Fighter

For the first time, we will see Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in a movie together, and that’s reason enough for fans to get excited. Apart from that, Fighter is also supposed to be India’s first aerial action franchise. Set to release on September 28, 2023, Hrithik Roshan announced the date with a video on his Instagram and will also star Anil Kapoor. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, and according to the makers, “the film will be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the country’s armed forces.”

Vikram Vedha

Another action flick, another Hrithik Roshan movie, Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the Tamil action thriller of the same name. Hrithik Roshan plays the titular role of Vedha, and the film also features Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in lead roles. Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share the first look of the film, sporting an intense look with a full-grown beard and dark shades. The film tells the story of a tough police officer who is on the hunt to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

Shabaash Mithu

After Jhulan Goswami, we have a Mithali Raj biopic coming up, and Taapsee Pannu will be playing the role. Shabaash Mithu is a biographical sports drama film directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios. Donning the blue jersey, Pannu shared the first look of the film and wrote, “She continues to inspire millions like me. To break a few stereotypes to lay down a new path ahead for many to follow. This Women’s day I am cheering for the front runners in the fight to #breakthebias #shabaashMithu #ShabaashWomen #shabaashyou.” The film also stars Vijay Raaz.

Dasvi

Abhishek Bachchan is back with Dasvi as Ganga Ram Chaudhary, a jail inmate, preparing to appear for Class 10th boards. Streaming on Netflix from April 7, 2022, Dasvi is directed by Tushar Jalota and also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Introducing his character, Bachchan captioned the teaser saying, “From one student to another, Dasvi ke exams ke liye dher saari best wishes!”

