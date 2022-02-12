Fun things to do if you’re single on Valentine’s Day

We know what you must be thinking if you’re single this Valentine’s Day — this isn’t even a real celebration! It’s a ploy to entice people into spending their money and an excuse for couples to push their happy relationships in our faces. (As if they weren’t doing enough of that on Instagram already?) You’re not completely wrong, but hear us out.

This day is not only about celebrating couples and relationships but also about celebrating love and for singles, it can be self-love. That’s important, right? You don’t have to spend the day being sad and bitter about all the roses and chocolates lined up at grocery stores and shopping malls.

In fact, we think it’s a great occasion for treating yourself to do a host of things you might love. These include self-care or a day at the spa, hosting a killer anti-Valentine’s Day party or a game night with your friends. The possibilities are endless!

Moreover, if your Valentine’s Day plans include curling up in a cosy blanket at home, indulging in ice cream, or drunk-calling your ex (shudder!), we’re here to change that.

Here are 10 fun things to do if you’re flying solo on Valentine’s Day

Host a game night

Organise a fun night at your house and invite all your friends who are single (or not) to celebrate Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day. You could do a BYOB (bring your own booze) party and prepare some delicious appetisers to go around the room.

Play classic games such as Mafia, charades, UNO, Jenga or board games. You can also assemble beautiful charcuterie boards with various cheeses, meats and fruits to go with your wine of choice and share it with your friends.

In case you are self-isolating, let the COVID-19 pandemic not rob you of all the fun. You can host a themed virtual party by inviting your friends on a Zoom call. Share a list of virtual games and foods that your single friends can be ready with before getting on the call and have a blast.

Volunteer or spend the day at a local animal shelter

Why should a romantic dinner with a significant other be the only way to spend Valentine’s Day? It is, in fact, a fantastic occasion to shower the fur babies at your local animal shelter with some much-needed love and attention.

Experience the unconditional love that animals have to offer and feel refreshed. And who knows? You might end up adopting a furry friend who will change your life forever — a win-win situation, in our opinion!

If you are scared of animals, you can volunteer to help at an old-age home or an orphanage or take up virtual volunteer opportunities of your liking.

Treat yourself at your favourite restaurant or cafe

We all have imagined ourselves wandering on the streets of Paris, living out our Emily in Paris fantasies at least once. However, you don’t have to travel all the way to France to experience it.

You could visit a French-themed cafe and gaze dreamily out the window while you sip on a steaming cup of cappuccino or dine at a restaurant serving a hearty French onion soup.

On a side note, you wouldn’t even have to worry about the onion breath since you aren’t planning on kissing anyone anyway, right? It’s the perfect excuse to hog all the food you want without fretting over your date’s reaction.

Plan a movie night

If you’re single on Valentine’s Day, spending quality time with a family member (or more) can be one of the best ways to commemorate the day of love. You can list your favourite movies or TV series and make chits out of them. On the night of Valentine’s Day, you could pick out the chits from a bowl and binge-watch the movies or TV shows with your family.

Shower your mother, father and siblings with love and express your gratitude towards them. Who knows, this V-Day special movie night might turn into a family tradition once you introduce it to them this year.

Visit a local museum

If you are a history or art buff, we recommend you plan a tour of the nearest museum on Valentine’s Day. You could wear a cute outfit and pretend to be the main character, wandering around in a beautiful museum and immerse yourself in art and other exhibits.

Relax at the spa or create your own DIY pamper session

We know how draining social media can be, especially on Valentine’s Day. It may feel like trudging through a minefield of cheesy couple posts. So, start your morning with a total social media detox by keeping your phone and other gadgets away. Follow up with a warm shower, a hearty breakfast and hit the spa where you can immerse yourself in soothing therapies and massages.

In case you don’t feel like stepping out and wish to relax at home, indulge in some me-time by slapping on a soothing face mask and enjoying a DIY pamper session. If you’re feeling fancy, you could book yourself a staycation at a hotel and enjoy a relaxing bubble bath with room service and a glass of wine.

Treat yourself to some delicious takeouts

Only a few things in life are as therapeutic as lounging on your couch and ordering takeout. You can try out a new restaurant or cuisine you’ve never had before to diversify your palette. Or, you could stick to your usual comfort foods and throw in a dessert to celebrate. Feel free to invite a friend to ensure you’re in good company.

While you’re at it, why not attend a virtual stand-up comedy show and laugh your hearts out or learn something new like the Latin dance Salsa? It will also give you an excuse to dance all your woes away in your living room.

Go for a hike or spend some time out in nature

What’s a better way to reset yourself other than going for a solo hike and breathing in fresh, cool air? It will feel nice to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and catch a beautiful sunset while listening to the melody of chirping birds or a gushing stream.

Valentine’s Day would be a great day to introspect and simply be surrounded with nature. Planning a short trip will help you break the monotony and prove to be beneficial for your mental and physical health.

Make a vision board

This Valentine’s Day, make a vision board to realign your goals and ambitions. First, write your achievements from the last year and pat yourself on the back. Then, start planning for a better future.

Envision how you want the year to be and put together pictures and words that describe your goals the best. Make sure they are realistic and you are not putting yourself under too much pressure to achieve them. Let the vision board be a guide to help you upgrade and don’t forget to celebrate your small wins!

Get a headstart on your spring cleaning

Last but not the least, you can always start spring cleaning and rid your house of all the clutter if you are single on Valentine’s Day. Start by taking out unwanted clothes, books and household items, and donating them to charity. Deep cleaning and organising your entire house will refresh your mind as well. You might end up discovering long-forgotten things in your house, which is an experience in itself.

(Main and featured image credit: Ron Lach/Pexels)