Post Malone to BTS: 8 new upcoming albums releasing in June

May 2022 saw some incredible comebacks and music releases, including big names. From Harry Styles’ third studio album, Harry’s House, and Jack Harlow’s second studio album Come Home the Kids Miss You to Chainsmokers’ So Far So Good, the fourth album that the band dropped, many music albums kept us hooked on their beats and tunes. Keeping the vibe alive, the upcoming albums releasing in June 2022 include some prominent musicians as well.

While BTS’ Proof, Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache and Ugly Season by Perfume Genius make up the list, the deluxe edition of Elton John’s Madman Across The Water will also release in June.

Additionally, the music releases and album drops in June cover various music genres and styles, including rap, rock, K-pop and indie, which will keep avid music lovers engaged.

New albums releasing in June 2022

Twelve Carat Toothache by Post Malone

Release date: 3 June

Genre: Rap-R&B

The rapper spoke about his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache while interacting with Billboard in January 2022. He shared that the new songs reflect his feelings and said, “[they] speak more to how I’m feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream.” According to the report, the album “clocks in around 45 minutes.”

Twelve Carat Toothache is a follow up to Post Malone’s 2019 album Hollywood’s Bleeding and features his latest hit single, “One Right Now,” for which he collaborated with The Weeknd.

In April, the “Goodbyes” singer went live on Instagram to announce the album, with glimpses of the mixtape showing Kid Laroi, Doja Cat and Roddy Ricch, among others. He also posted a blurred image of his face while announcing the release date.

Big Time by Angel Olsen

Release date: 3 June

Genre: Rock

Angel Olsen’s next album depicts an emotional journey, which speaks of mental complexities, grief as well as joy. The lyrics of the songs were penned at a time when she came out as queer before her parents and accepted her relationship with writer Adele Thibodeaux. This was followed by the unfortunate demise of her parents within two months.

The songs have been recorded with co-producer Jonathan Wilson, and the videos for the title track and opening track “All The Good Times” are directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch. This new music album is a follow up to Olsen’s 2021 extended play (EP) Aisles and her 2020 album Whole New Mess.

Proof by BTS



Release date: 10 June

Genre: K-pop

The Bangtang Boys are back with their highly anticipated ‘anthology album’ titled Proof. Its five-minute-long logo trailer, which was released on 4 May, shows a timeline of the Korean boy band’s discography and features snippets from their hit albums, including their debut album 2 COOL 4 SKUL, as well as O!RUL8,2?, Skool Luv Affair, Dynamite, Map Of Soul 7, Butter and Permission to Dance.

Shedding light on one of the highly anticipated albums releasing in June, the label announced that Proof comprises three CDs and three new tracks. Thanking ARMY for the support received, the group’s agency Big Hit Music said, “It is all thanks to ARMY who have sent us your unwavering love and support. The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavours.”

Madman Across The Water (Deluxe Edition) by Elton John

Release date: 10 June

Genre: Soft rock-pop

To mark its 50th anniversary, Elton John’s classic 1971 album, Madman Across The Water is getting a deluxe makeover. Released just two years after the ‘Rocket Man’ debuted, it was his fourth studio album. On 21 April 2022, the singing legend took to his social media to make the announcement.

The new deluxe edition album will be released in four different formats — a three-CD set with a Blu-ray Super Deluxe box set; a 4-LP (long play) set which also includes a 40-page book with the introduction penned by John and lyricist Bernie Taupin, along with photos and posters from the 1971 production; a one-LP limited edition blue and white vinyl and a two-CD set.

The album comprises hit songs like “Tiny Dancer”, “Levon” and 32 more tracks. Every reissue of the golden jubilee will have a 2016 remaster of the album.

Ugly Season by Perfume Genius

Release date: 17 June

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Michael Hadreas, aka Perfume Genius, created the songs of Ugly Season for an ‘immersive dance piece’, titled “The Sun Still Burns Here.” It was choreographed by Kate Wallich and was performed across the US in 2019. Two of the songs, “Pop Song” and “Eye In The Wall” were released as singles the same year as well.

Now, Hadreas is set to release all the songs as an album, which is produced by Perfume Genius and Grammy-winning producer Blake Mills. It has been created in collaboration with Alan Wyffels and consists of 10 tracks, including the 2019 releases. Perfume Genius also has visual artist Jacolby Satterwhite on board to make a short film for Ugly Season.

2000 by Joey Bada$$



Release date: 17 June

Genre: Hip Hop/ Rap

Joey Bada$$ announced the album on social media on 12 May 2022. 2000 is the rapper’s first full-length album since All-Amerikkkan Bada$$, which was released in 2017. It is also a follow up to 1999, his debut mixtape, which rolled out in 2012.

The announcement by Joey Bada$$ came after the launch of “The Rev3nge,” the first single track from the album, in January 2022. Speaking to XXL, the “For My People” artist said, “As far as producers go, I got my boys on there: Statik Selektah, Kirk Knight. I got a Cardo joint on there. I got a Mike WiLL [Made-It] joint on there. I’m supposed to be getting in with DJ Premier this week ’cause I told him I can’t complete this album if we don’t link up.”

He will be kickstarting his US 1999-2000 tour from 1 July.

Muna by MUNA

Release date: 24 June

Genre: Indie

MUNA hit the right chord with the audience after launching About U in 2017. Now, its eponymous album, a follow up to Saves The World, which was dropped in 2019, is all set to roll out.

To give their fans a flavour of the new release, the trio — Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson and Josette Maskin — had released one of the tracks, titled “Silk Chiffon” in September 2021. It features Phoebe Bridgers and was followed by “Anything But Me,” in March 2022.

Muna revolves around themes of breaking free from past relationships and trusting oneself to move forward. The album comprises 11 tracks, including the already released two singles.

Breezy by Chris Brown

Release date: 24 June

Genre: R&B

After a long gap, Chris Brown is back with an LP, titled Breezy. It is his first album since the 2020 project Slime & B.

Breezy has guest appearances from stars such as Wizkid, Bleu, Blxst, Anderson .Paak, Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign, Tory Lanez, EST Gee, Ella Mai, H.E.R. and Lil Wayne. Brown had also launched two tracks from the album — “Iffy” and “WE (Warm Embrace)” in January and April 2022, respectively.

Brown’s last album, titled Indigo, was dropped in 2019 and gave fans some hit numbers like “Wobble Up” and “Heat.”

