6 Bollywood sequels we look forward to most this year

Many movie released were postponed due to the raging pandemic. But now that we are moving out of it, the film industry is back with a bang with many new releases. Bookmark these Bollywood sequels releasing in 2022 we have all been waiting for with baited breaths.

Bollywood sequels releasing in 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The upcoming Bollywood sequel to the 2008 classic Bhool Bhulaiya starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav. While the theme of the movie remains the same in the supernatural horror-comedy genre and the original iconic title track has seen a reboot, the movie is completely new and more 2022-ready! Releasing on May 20, 2022, the movie is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Release date: May 20, 2022

Dostana 2

Dostana was legendary for so many reasons. With the cast, the costumes, the songs, the location, and the slightly progressive take on homosexuality, which was way ahead of its time in 2008, Dostana was a milestone in Hindi cinema from Dharma Productions. Needless to say, the expectations from its sequel are quite high. The movie originally starred Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and TV actor Lakshya and was directed by Collin D’Cunha. However, it was put on hold when Kartik Aaryan was dropped from the project.

Release date: TBD

Hungama 2

A Priyadarshan trademark comedy of errors, Hungama might not have had a great star cast, but its honest storytelling and a genuine attempt at comedy made it what it is today. In this era, when Bollywood has stopped making great comedy movies, Hungama 2 is a breath of fresh air. Starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranita Shubhash, the makers have decided to release it digitally.

Release date: TBD

Ek Villain Returns

The original movie starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor, Ek Villain was a musical gem with soulful tracks that had become huge hits. The sequel originally starred John Abraham and Disha Patani and went on floors before the pandemic, but because of the lockdown, the shooting was deferred. The movie resumed shooting with a different star cast of Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. While not much is known about the movie, we know that much like its prequel, this movie is going to be a heartwrenching love story.

Release date: July 8, 2022

Go Goa Gone 2

Go Goa Gone in 2013 was an experiment in the horror-thriller genre with bits of comedy for Bollywood, and it worked and how! With that, Bollywood saw itself in a new spectrum, and the movie became an instant classic. So, the makers are back with a sequel with the original cast of Vir Das, Kunal Khemu, Saif Ali Khan and Anand Tiwari playing lead roles. Will this be a continuation of the first story, or there’s a whole new story lined up? We will have to wait and watch!

Release date: TBD

Heri Pheri 3

Hera Pheri needs no introduction. The trio of Raju, Ghanshyam and Baburao is the most glorious and hilariously worthless. Together they made us laugh from when we were kids. Hera Pheri 3 is probably the most awaited upcoming Bollywood sequel. In 2021, Paresh Rawal confirmed the making of the movie in an interview with Indian Express, and fans are waiting with bated breath. Keeping the original cast in place, this movie will also star Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Esha Gupta and Neha Sharma.

Release date: TBD

