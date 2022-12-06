‘Midnight Suns’ to ‘Hello Neighbor’: 9 video games releasing in December 2022

The best time of the year to spend time with family and friends is here. When you want to escape them all, here are the new video games releasing in December 2022.

An array of titles are in the offing from some of the world’s best-known developers and publishers. Ranging from high-octane racing to third-person survival horror, the December releases cover multiple genres, making it easy for gamers to make choices based on their preference.

It is noteworthy, however, that unlike some of the earlier months, there are not too many video games coming out in December. But a quick look at some of the titles reveals that any lack in quantity has certainly been well compensated with outstanding releases.

As has been through the year, the video games will be available for PC, Nintendo Switch and consoles — Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox.

Video game releases in December 2022

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Release date: 2 December

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is one of the biggest video games releasing in December 2022. The turn-based tactical strategy game featuring some of the most famous Marvel characters is set in what Marvel says is a “darker, supernatural side of the Marvel Universe.”

Firaxis Games, the creator of the iconic XCOM game franchise, is involved in the development of this game.

Players take on the role of The Hunter, whose job it is to lead a team of Marvel superheroes and defeat the Mother of Demons before she can summon her master, Chthon.

The superheroes include Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Blade, Ghost Rider and Wolverine. Many of the characters have already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films or other Marvel movies.

Each character has their own unique abilities in the form of cards. On their turn, players can use the cards strategically to attack or defend or plan their moves, health and other attributes.

The Callisto Protocol

Release date: 2 December

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The Callisto Protocol is a new survival horror game particularly noteworthy for having two famous Hollywood names as part of the voice cast. Its lead character, Jacob Lee, is voiced by Hollywood actor Josh Duhamel, who is best known for playing William Lennox in the Transformers film franchise (2007-2017). The other main character, Dani Nakamura, is voiced by Karen Fukuhara — the star of the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys (2019–).

The game is set in 2320, where Jupiter’s ice-cold moon Callisto has an infamous jail named Black Iron Prison. Lee is incarcerated in jail and must escape with the help of a fellow inmate as a strange phenomenon transforms others into zombie-like monsters.

The third-person game is notable for its gore and gruesome action. In case Lee’s health reaches a critical stage, he meets a very violent death at the hands of the monsters.

The Callisto Protocol is published by Krafton and developed by Striking Distance Studios.

Need For Speed Unbound

Release date: 2 December

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

One of the major game releases in December 2022 is a new edition in the Need For Speed franchise.

The franchise needs no introduction to anyone who has ever played video games. It is one of the longest-running game franchises in history, with the first title, The Need For Speed, having been launched way back in 1994. Several instalments since then have gone on to receive critical acclaim.

Developed by Criterion Games and published by Electronic Arts, Need For Speed Unbound involves racing against competitors and winning challenges in the fictional Lakeshore city to be able to qualify for the ultimate race — The Grand.

Cars can be customised to make them appear more distinctive as per the player’s tastes and fast enough to outrun police cars in high-speed chases. The open-world setting allows players to explore more of Lakeshore city, its streets and the underground.

In all, players get to drive 143 cars in the game from almost every major automobile manufacturer in the world, including Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Ford, Honda, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.

The cars in the game include a plethora of high-speed machines — the likes of which can be found in the garages of billionaire athletes such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. These include Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2021, McLaren F1 1993, Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder 2018, Ferrari 458 Italia 2009, Ferrari 488 Pista 2019 and Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2019.

Legacy car fans will be particularly delighted to lay their hands on iconic four-wheelers such as Dodge Charger R/T 1969, Chevrolet Bel Air 1955, Aston Martin DB5 1964, Chevrolet Camaro SS 1967, Ford Mustang BOSS 302 1969, and Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8 1973.

The soundtrack of the game includes 70 hip-hop tracks by artists from around the world. The main tracks are by A$AP Rocky and AWGE. The soundtrack also features an original score by French composer Brodinski.

Hello Neighbor 2

Release date: 6 December

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

One look at the 2020 announcement trailer of the game released by Xbox can convince the viewer that Hello Neighbor 2 is guaranteed to give goosebumps. No wonder it has been one of the most-anticipated video games of 2022.

The basic objective of the game appears simple: the player character, Quentin, who is an investigative journalist, has to stealthily enter the homes of his mysterious neighbours in the town of Raven Brooks and check what they are up to after children go missing in the neighbourhood.

The game has a sandbox setting within which all characters move. The neighbours are controlled by the game’s AI, which continuously learns from the movements that the player is making in the game. This means that players cannot expect to replicate the same movements a second time if their plan fails.

Hello Neighbor 2 is developed by EerieGuest and tinyBuild, and published by the latter. It is a sequel to the 2016 game Hello Neighbor. The sequel differs from the original in that it allows players to explore buildings in an entire neighbourhood instead of the basement in a single building in the original. The main antagonist from the original, Mr. Peterson, returns in the sequel.

The Rumble Fish 2

Release date: 8 December

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

The Rumble Fish 2 arrived in the arcades in 2005 and won the hearts of those in love with 2D fighting games at a time when Tekken, Guilty Gear, King of Fighters and Mortal Kombat were ruling the charts.

Now, 17 years later, the cult game is not only getting a release outside of the arcades but also outside of Japan.

Fans can expect to play with some of the most iconic characters in fighting game history, including Zen, Typhon, Hikari, Greed, Hazama, Kaya and Viren.

High on Life

Release date: 13 December

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S

The basic plot of High on Life might make it seem like this has already been played a hundred times before in other games. The game’s story essentially revolves around a bounty hunter, which is the player, on a galactic mission to save Earth from an alien invasion.

However, what makes this first-person shooter interesting are the vibrant colours, addictive music, cartoonish graphics, slapstick humour, talking guns, and numerous extraterrestrial antagonists doing inexplicably weird things.

There are moments of over-the-top action and cringe-worthy violence, but no matter how one sees it, the gameplay of this sci-fi adventure appears highly engaging.

Publisher-developer Squanch Games, Inc., founded by animated show Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, created the fantastical world in the game that spans every kind of alien geography, ranging from otherworldly jungles to asteroid cities.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Release date: 13 December 2022

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

Set in the Final Fantasy universe, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a remastered version of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII (2007) — the prequel to Final Fantasy VII (1997).

Created by acclaimed game studio Square Enix, the 2007 game was released only on PlayStation Portable. The new high-definition remastered edition is, therefore, the first that allows fans to play the game across consoles as well as PC.

The story of the game is essentially the same as was in the 2007 edition. It revolves around a young warrior named Zack Fair, who is destined to save the world, and his adventures with Cloud, a fellow member of a military force known as SOLDIER.

The graphics of the remastered edition are in HD. The dialogue is fully voiced and a new soundtrack arrangement has been created for the game.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Release date: 14 December

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Henry Cavill left many fans heartbroken when he announced he would no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher series.

In light of the development, the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X/S release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has become even more significant for fans of the franchise.

Based on the fantasy novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski, the game is the third main instalment in the video game series and is a direct sequel to The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings (2011). It was originally released in 2015 for PC, PS4 and Xbox followed by a Switch version in 2019. The game received critical acclaim upon release. Made on a budget of USD 81 million, it is one of the most expensive games ever made.

The new version of the game for the two consoles will have a range of additional features. New content will also be available for existing owners. Publisher-developer CD Projekt Red has a ‘next-gen update,’ which includes graphics boost and gameplay modifications that make the open world setting of the game appear even more enticing.

Reports suggest that there is an entirely new quest based on the Netflix series alongside new armour and integrated photo mode. The graphics have been enhanced for better draw distance, denser foliage and additional weather conditions, including fog. Modifications also include improvements in the localisation of existing vocal languages and the addition of simplified Chinese voice acting.

It is also a perfect opportunity for The Witcher fans to refresh their memories with the new version because CD Projekt Red has announced that it is working on The Witcher Remake — a new version of the original 2007 game with a “story-driven, single-player open-world RPG.”

Aka

Release date: 15 December

Platforms: PC, Switch

Developed by Cosmo Gatto and published by Neowiz Games, the open-world adventure is a lovable game that gives a Studio Ghibli feel. The game has a soundtrack that might have a calming effect on the players.

The story revolves around Aka, an anthropomorphic red panda who wants to lead a peaceful life, gardening, making friends and exploring his world of beautiful islands. As the player character, Aka has to complete tasks such as construction activities and feeding baby dragons.

It is revealed in the story that the red panda was once a fierce warrior but has now shunned the path of the sword to try the path of non-violence. However, the red panda is often made aware of its past by apparitions.

Inspiration for the scenery in the game environment has come from real geographic landscapes of France, Canada, East Asia, South Asia and South America.

(Main image: Screenshot/Midnight Suns; Featured image: Screenshot/thewitcher.com)

This story first appeared on Augustman India.