Here’s where you can watch the 2022 Oscar-nominated movies on the Internet

As we head towards the Academy Awards — biggest cinematic awards ceremony of all, it is the perfect time to watch 2022 Oscar-nominated films online. A good news for the film buffs is that most of the films are available on various streaming platforms. Either on weekends or otherwise, get set for binge watching these gems.

A galaxy of critically acclaimed films are in the running for the highest honours at the Oscars on 27 March. These include The Power of the Dog, which has flexed its winning prowess at other award ceremonies of 2022. Then there is King Richard, West Side Story, Don’t Look Up, Dune and the Japanese film Drive My Car in the Best Picture category among others.

It’s indeed a star-studded panorama of superb performances and in-depth character depictions across the films.

Where you can catch the 2022 Oscar-nominated films on the Internet

The question “where to stream the films?” has been answered by the variety of streaming platforms.

Owing to these platforms, many of the films that have been nominated in various categories at the Oscars 2022 can be seen at the comfort of your home.

Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Mubi, Hulu and YouTube together offer a selection of the competing titles that span various genres — comedy to musical and animated to thriller.

Don’t Look Up

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Film Editing (Hank Corwin), Best Original Score (Nicholas Britell), Best Original Screenplay (Adam McKay and David Sirota)

Don’t Look Up is a disaster comedy in which Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), two astronomers, want to warn the world of an incoming comet which is set to destroy Earth. The problem is that no one from the government or the media seems to be taking them seriously.

The film has been described as a satire on the current state of the world where everyone seems to be in denial regarding the impending climate crisis. Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep play other prominent characters.

Available to stream on: Netflix

Drive My Car

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Ryusuke Hamaguchi), Best Adapted Screenplay (Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe), Best International Feature Film

The Japanese film is based on Haruki Murakami’s short story of the same name. The story revolves around a famous stage actor and director named Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) who travels to a theatre festival two years after his wife’s death. While struggling with the loss and his wife’s memories, he meets a young woman, Misaki Watari (Toko Miura), who has been assigned to drive him around in his red Saab 900 during his stay at the festival. It is through her that Kafuku confronts his past.

The film won three prizes at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Drive My Car is also the first Japanese film in history to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

Available to stream on: Mubi

Dune

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay (Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth), Best Original Score (Hans Zimmer), Best Sound (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett), Best Production Design (Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos), Best Cinematography (Greig Fraser), Best Makeup and Hairstyling (Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr), Best Costume Design (Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan), Best Film Editing (Joe Walker), Best Visual Effects (Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer)

Dune is the first of two planned film adaptations of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film is set in the distant future where mankind has colonised planets.

Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is the young heir of a noble family, which has been given the charge of Arrakis — a desert planet which is the source of a fuel known as ‘spice’. While on the planet, Paul finds himself drawn into a conspiracy that threatens his family and everyone loyal to them. As he searches for answers, he meets Chani (Zendaya), a young girl from the Fremen tribe who he has been seeing in his visions lately.

The film received three Golden Globe nominations and 11 BAFTA nods. It won one Globe and five BAFTA, with Zimmer taking home the awards for composing the music at both ceremonies.

Available to stream on: YouTube

Nightmare Alley

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Production Design (Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau), Best Cinematography (Dan Laustsen), Best Costume Design (Luis Sequeira)

Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) is a conman who deceives the elite of New York society of the 1940s by posing as a psychic. As he tries to scale the ladder of fame with his assistant Molly (Rooney Mara), a threat comes in the form of psychiatrist Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett) who has no doubt that Stanton is a fraud.

The psychological thriller is based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham.

Available to stream on: Hulu

The Power of the Dog

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Jane Campion), Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Supporting Actor (Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee), Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst), Best Adapted Screenplay (Jane Campion), Best Original Score (Jonny Greenwood), Best Sound (Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb), Best Production Design (Grant Major and Amber Richards), Best Cinematography (Ari Wegner), Best Film Editing (Peter Sciberras)

The Power of the Dog is one of the most critically acclaimed films among those nominated at the Academy Awards 2022. As such, it is certainly among the best 2022 Oscar-nominated films on Netflix.

Set in the 1920s, the film is about two rich rancher brothers, Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George Burbank (Jesse Plemons). After Phil misbehaves with widowed proprietress Rose (Kirsten Dunst) and her young son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee), George marries Rose. Phil continues tormenting Rose and Peter but soon realises that he has a heart.

Campion is the first woman to have received two Best Director nods at Academy Awards. The won big at 2022 awards circuits, with winning the best picture and best director awards at Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, BAFTA besides multiple wins and nominations in several other categories.

Available to stream on: Netflix

West Side Story

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Steven Spielberg), Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose), Best Sound (Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy), Best Production Design (Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo), Best Cinematography (Janusz Kamiński), Best Costume Design (Paul Tazewell)

The musical revolves around two star-crossed lovers Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler) in 1957 New York City. Their beautiful dreams are shattered by the reality of their unavoidable connection to two rival gangs — Jets and Sharks, who would do anything to gain control over the streets.

West Side Story is the second feature film based on the 1957 stage musical of the same name. It was praised for the diversity in casting and the performances, particularly of Ariana DeBose who won the supporting actress award at Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild (SAG), Critics’ Choice and BAFTA.

Available to stream on: Disney+ Hotstar

Being the Ricardos

Nominations: Best Actor (Javier Bardem), Best Actress (Nicole Kidman), Best Supporting Actor (JK Simmons)

Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the biographical film is about I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem). The story is set during one critical production week of the acclaimed TV series that turned the two into household stars in the 1950s.

For her performance, Kidman won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes.

Available to stream on: Amazon Prime

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Nominations: Best Actor (Andrew Garfield), Best Film Editing (Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum)

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda. Adapted from the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the film follows Jon (Andrew Garfield) — a waiter about to turn 30 who is eagerly looking for a breakthrough in the business of entertainment with his musical work. But while he is looking forward to his artistic career, life in New York City of the 1990s throws numerous challenges to bring him under pressure.

Garfield won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Available to stream on: Netflix

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Nominations: Best Actor (Denzel Washington), Best Production Design (Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh), Best Cinematography (Bruno Delbonnel)

Joel Coen infuses a new life into William Shakespeare’s Macbeth with the powerful film retelling the rise and fall of a feudal lord named Macbeth (Denzel Washington). The story stays true to Shakespeare, where three witches tell Macbeth that he will become the King but his friend, Banquo, (Bertie Carvel), will be the father of future kings. Provoked by Lady Macbeth (Frances McDormand), Macbeth commits acts that pave the path of his downfall.

Available to stream on: Apple TV+

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Nominations: Best Actress (Jessica Chastain), Best Makeup and Hairstyling (Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh)

Tammy Faye (Jessica Chastain) is a televangelist who rises to fame during the 1970s and 1980s in the United States along with her husband, Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield). As millions are drawn to her messages, the world that the couple created begins falling as financial irregularities emerge.

The biographical film has been particularly noteworthy for the performance of Chastain, who won the Critics’ Choice Best Actress award and the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at SAG awards.

Available to stream on: Disney+ Hotstar

The Lost Daughter

Nominations: Best Actress (Olivia Colman), Best Supporting Actress (Jessie Buckley), Best Adapted Screenplay (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

Leda (Olivia Colman) meets a young mother, Nina (Dakota Johnson), during a vacation in Greece. The meeting stirs suppressed memories in Leda making her confront her own life as a young mother.

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal and is based on the 2006 novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante.

Available to stream on: Netflix

Encanto

Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Score (Germaine Franco), Best Original Song (“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda)

Encanto is a major critical and commercial success of 2021. It has received universal praise for the story, direction, character sketches and music. It won several accolades including the best animated film at both BAFTA and Golden Globes.

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the film is about a family in Colombia whose members receive a magical power when they turn five. But Mirabel Madrigal (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz) is one member who does not receive any magical gift. When strange happenings begin threatening the village and her family, Mirabel decides to protect everyone and save the magic from disappearing forever.

Available to stream on: Disney+ Hotstar

Luca

Nomination: Best Animated Feature Film

In a seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Luca Paguro (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) befriends Alberto Scorfano (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer). Joined by Giulia Marcovaldo (voiced by Emma Berman), the three children have fun-filled adventures in the beautiful town. But the boys live in a constant fear that Giulia and the townsfolk might discover that they are actually sea monsters going around as humans.

Available to stream on: Disney+ Hotstar

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Nomination: Best Animated Feature Film

The fun-filled animation film is about a dysfunctional family on a road trip which gets trapped in the middle of a robot apocalypse. As hopes of all humanity rests on them, they find two unlikely allies — friendly robots.

Available to stream on: YouTube

Raya and the Last Dragon

Nomination: Best Animated Feature Film

After her father is killed by evil magical forces, young princess Raya (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran) goes on a quest to find the mythical last dragon, Sisu (voiced by Awkwafina), to restore a broken gem that might defeat the darkness and bring peace back into her mythological world of Kumandra. But the problem is that the other tribes of the land are not friendly.

Available to stream on: Disney+ Hotstar

The Hand of God

Nomination: Best International Feature Film

The Hand of God is an Italian film set in 1980s Naples, when football legend Diego Maradona arrived in the city to play for home club Napoli. The story revolves around a young boy, Fabietto Schisa (Filippo Scotti), who has been living a normal life with a special love for football. Then tragedy strikes his family and Fabietto is not the same again.

The film is directed by the Oscar winning writer-director Paolo Sorrentino who is best known for his works Il divo (2008) and The Great Beauty (2013). Naples is Sorrentino’s hometown and therefore the film is said to be closer to his personal experiences.

Available to stream on: Netflix

