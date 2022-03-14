AMC released a full-fledged trailer of Better Call Saul season 6, which will be the series’ final season, on 10 March. This comes after it aired the previous season two years back.

As Jimmy McGill evolves from an ambitious young lawyer into a pure con man, the trailer shows how McGill accepts his Saul Goodman identity with more confidence than ever seen before, while navigating through the chaos along the way.

Check out the trailer here:

Since this is Better Call Saul’s finale season, the focus is on many key events of Breaking Bad, needless to say, we can expect to see a lot of links between the two series. But as Mike Ehrmantraut says, “Whatever happens next, it’s not gonna go down the way you think it is”, we can expect the crime drama series to surprise us in many ways.

The sixth season of Better Call Saul will be aired on 18 April, with seven episodes scheduled before a break. The last six episodes will be aired from 11 July onwards.

Here’s what we know about Better Call Saul Season 6

A recap of Season 5

In the fifth season of Better Call Saul, we saw Jimmy McGill portraying the titular character of criminal defense lawyer Sam Goodan well. He regained his law license too. Additionally he was seen declining the goodwill that Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) offered to him after his brother Chuck’s death.

The cast we can expect to see in the sixth season

Apart from McGill (Bob Odenkirk), Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and some mystery characters are present in the sixth season, as can be seen in the trailer.

It will be interesting to see how these characters further influence Jimmy McGill as he becomes a full-on con man.

