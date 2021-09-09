Home > Culture > Entertainment > We round up the best of Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ memes on the internet
Culture
09 Sep 2021

We round up the best of Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ memes on the internet

Browse gallery
We round up the best of Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ memes on the internet
Natasha Sethi
We round up the best of Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ memes on the internet
Culture
We round up the best of Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ memes on the internet

Hard on the heels of the insanely addictive Popcat and the unfathomable “nah he tweakin’, memes spawned from Drake’s brand-new album are blowing up on the internet.

Drake released his latest album on Friday titled ‘Certified Lover Boy.’ Although the four-time-Grammy-winner artist’s 21-track album is being streamed millions of times all around the world, it seems like the album cover art is the talk of the town.

You might like this…

For those who haven’t seen it, the album cover features emojis of twelve pregnant women with different skin tones, all wearing a different-coloured top. Yes, the emoji women were expecting, but were they expecting so many memes?

Image credit: @champagnepapi/Instagram

Online hype over something only means one thing: memes. Netizens have gone crazy and the infinite Certified Lover Boy memes have begun. Brands, fans, haters – they’ve all hopped onto the #certifiedloverboy meme trend. Brace yourselves for some cringe-worthy, comical, creative Drake-inspired memes here, as we chose our pick of the mix.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero and feature images by Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP. The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

Entertainment Music Drake memes
You might also like ...
Natasha Sethi
Entertainment

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl