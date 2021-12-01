Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of November 29 – December 5, 2021

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. And so it does for the December 2021 horoscope.

November is giving way to December, and the year begins to take its final bow – but not without a grand encore. Even in the final weeks of the year, the stars have important messages for us that have been beautifully divined by the Tarot. Let’s see what they have to say to us.

Read your horoscope for December 2021

Aries December 2021 Horoscope

This week is one where you need to embrace the energy of ‘love’. The obvious way to do it is by showering your loved ones with affection in any possible way. A simple thanks, a few words of appreciation, a (genuine) compliment here and there, and of course – spending quality time – can strengthen even the most strained bonds within your life.

Shower yourself with some much-needed ‘self-love’. Go ahead and pamper yourself with a nice spa day. Perhaps even splurge on something indulgent just to feel good. Sometimes, even taking a nap, or having some healing work done on yourself – like reiki or anything therapeutic – can revitalise your energies with loving blessings from ‘The Universe’.

You may like this.. Culture The 10 best self-help books to read that will lift you up

Taurus December 2021 Horoscope

This is a time where you need to not only confront your emotions but also embrace them for what it is. Yes, you have enough patience to make a saint envious, but sometimes that patience is truly tested – especially by people who don’t deserve it. Thus, this is the time to just, let it all out, and vent and express everything without holding back. You need it!

Think of it this way – if emotions are like water, then water is only fresh and clean when it’s flowing. When water is stagnant and still, unable to flow freely, it becomes toxic and all sorts of poisons begin to fester deep within. Thus, by suppressing emotions isn’t a sign of your ‘strength’ – it’s a legitimate form of self-harm and self-poisoning. Heal yourself by speaking your mind and expressing your truth – unapologetically!

Gemini December 2021 Horoscope

Build bridges, Gemini, don’t burn them! This is a week where you have the potential to build powerful alliances to further not only your goals and ambitions but also enable you to find the direction you need in order to get stuff done! Think of it as building a collective ecosystem where everyone is able to benefit. Just resist stirring trouble when things are calm.

Remember, no man nor woman is an island. As much as toxic-positive social media posts make us focus on the power of our individuality – we are social creatures. And even in times of social distancing, a powerful circle of trustworthy ones is all the more essential. Thus, nurture the bonds that already exist, and build new powerful ones. Drop the critical cynicism and just accept people. Doing so will only bring more blessings.

Cancer December 2021 Horoscope

As the moon enters its ‘dark phase’ this week – this is the time for you to actually deal with the ‘dark side’ of your psyche. Let’s face it – you know you have it – and it’s deep, and kinda scary. However, instead of wallowing in it – try to explore it. Investigate your ‘darker emotions’. Be it through deep introspection, or even with the help of a professional.

By doing so, you’ll not only find answers to questions that still haunt and plague you, but it’ll also give you a clearer perspective on life as you perceive it. The more we resist the darkness, the more it looms over us scarily. The sooner we embrace it for what it is, the fear disappears, and we become stronger individuals with an even greater capacity to love and be loved.

Leo December 2021 Horoscope

This week is all about your roots – and no, not just the ones that need touching up at the salon. This is a time for you to connect with your family and explore your ancestral lineage. Not only will it help you discover so much about your own self, but it’ll probably start the healing process of ‘generational karmas and traumas’ embedded deep in your DNA. Google it!

This is a wonderful time to reconnect with your physical body. Yes, the festive season, along with the rising pollution levels can wreak havoc on our system – thus, it’s all the more important for you to maintain a steady and consistent fitness routine, as well as, a nourishing and healthy diet. You’d be amazed how just by building your physical strength – you become fearless in other aspects of life.

Virgo December 2021 Horoscope

Nurturing oneself isn’t easy. After all, we’re so good at advising others and taking care of them in their hour of need. However, when it comes to ourselves – all objectivity flies out of the window! Thus, even the most level-headed and practical of us have severe moments of becoming a major hot mess. Thus, when it comes to nurturing yourself – be serious about it.

Yes, nurturing oneself requires ample doses of self-love, self-pampering, and even self-luxuriating. However, it also requires a major reality check now and then. After all, the prettiest rose bush needs constant pruning. Nurturing is all about balance. Swinging between the extremes of delusional self-indulgence and bitingly harsh criticism can wreak havoc on your nerves. Just remember to be gentle, yet firm – and yes, breathe!

Libra December 2021 Horoscope

Communication is key this week, Libra. Yes, sometimes you may have to be the ‘bad guy’ and communicate things that aren’t all that pleasant. However, make sure that it’s done in ways that either party doesn’t take as a personal affront. That can be a bit tricky, but your natural ability to diplomatically harmonise can come into play. Don’t mess it up by picking up an unnecessary fight.

The thing is, miscommunications can sometimes stem from a severe power imbalance, where one feels they have free reign and the other feel victimized by it. Thus, we need to learn to empathise and see the world from the other’s point of view. That’ll not only prevent further miscommunications but will also create a lovely bonhomie with people you least expect. Win-win’s are very possible.

Scorpio December 2021 Horoscope

Change is too small a word for the potential this week can bring. This is a powerful time to begin a ‘rebirthing’ of your life. Transformational energy is strong all around you, and thus ‘The Universe’ is blessing you with the ability to alter the course of your life and take charge of your destiny with your own two hands. However, there’s a catch!

Yes, you knew it wasn’t going to be all hunky-dory. However, ‘the catch’ is a practical one – it’s all about being patient. After all, a simple birth takes at least nine months – so imagine how long an adult ‘rebirthing’ can take? Thus, be extremely patient with yourself, and make long-term plans that can be meticulously broken down into smaller steps. However, be kind to yourself along the way – no journey is perfect.

You may like this.. Culture 8 new movies and shows to stream on Netflix, HBO and BBC in December 2021

Sagittarius December 2021 Horoscope

True strength comes from maintaining your dignity even under the most intense and challenging situations. Dignity doesn’t mean just being prim and proper – it means not losing your self-respect, and never devaluing yourself, no matter how dire the situation may be. The minute you lose sight of that, that’s when your strength diminishes.

Life never makes narrative sense. Nor is it always going to be all sunshine and lollipops. Life is messy – but that doesn’t mean we have to mess ourselves in the process. After all, our ability to succeed in life is our ability to navigate through its messiness without allowing it to cling to our energy field. How do we manage that? Why, by maintaining our dignity, of course!

Capricorn December 2021 Horoscope

This is a powerful week for you, dear Capricorn, for ‘The Universe’ is blessing you with powerful and supporting energy to make progress on all your goals and objective – professional, personal, and even spiritual. Father Time is on your side, and you have the ability to streamline your schedules in order to achieve all you wish, quickly and efficiently.

This is also a powerful time to work on your ‘self-improvement’ goals, for you’ll be all the more motivated to earn a much deserved self-appointed ‘gold star’. However, just remember that at the end of the day, it’s no journey is linear, nor is it a smooth line. There will be ups and downs along with distractions with varying levels of pleasantness. Just be kind to yourself, but keep your eyes on the prize.

Aquarius December 2021 Horoscope

Sometimes, in order to move one step forward, we need to take two steps back. Whether we do it willingly or not is a completely different story. However, taking these two steps back isn’t a bad thing. Not at all! It’s basically ‘The Universe’ telling us that we need to do a major life review and re-assess what’s truly important, and the actions of our past and those we’re about to take.

This time of ‘revision’ is powerful, for it’ll help us gain success – personal, professional, and spiritual – in ways that perhaps seemed so inaccessible in the past. It also allows us to take stock of the person we’ve become and gives us a clear vision of how to become a better version of ourselves. So take these two steps back with joy.

Pisces December 2021 Horoscope

Now is the time for you to shine, dear Pisces. Do not be afraid to take center stage and showcase your skills and talents. Don’t refute praise, and embrace all accolades – even the smallest words of gratitude. You deserve it all. After all, a diamond’s worth is literally determined by the brilliance of its sparkle. Why hide your shine from a world that’s clearly in need of it?

The key is – do not let it get to your head. Yes, it’s good to value your skills and be valued for being so skillful. However, remember, we aren’t the owners of our talents – we’re merely their managers. Our skills, talents, and abilities are gifts from ‘The Universe’. How we make use of them is our return gift. It can be tricky to balance pride and humility – however, honor your truth and the rest becomes easy.