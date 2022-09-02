Disney+ Day 2022: What to expect from the streaming platform this September

Disney+ Day 2022 is an annual event held on 8 September to celebrate everything the streaming platform has to offer to its growing fanbase.

The one-day event marks the release of original shows, movies and specials, as well as the premiere of several offerings from The Walt Disney Company’s marquee brands — Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Disney+ Day is primarily for subscribers’ benefit, as they not only get to witness surprise announcements but also special perks and promotions to their membership.

The 2022 event marks the second annual Disney+ Day, and – for the first time – Disney has moved the event two months ahead of the streaming giant’s anniversary.

It will be held a day before the beginning of Disney’s three-day mega D23 Expo.

Here are the films, shows and specials coming to the streaming platform on Disney+ Day 2022 this September

Thor: Love and Thunder

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film is set to make its streaming debut on 8 September as part of the Disney+ Day celebration, despite the movie being cancelled in Malaysia.

Thor: Love and Thunder was released in the theatres on 8 July 2022 to positive critical reception. Directed by Taika Waititi, it is the 29th MCU film by release and chronologically follows the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Its story revolves around Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who must prevent Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) from killing all gods. In his quest, Thor is assisted by Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who has become Mighty Thor by wielding a reconstructed Mjolnir.

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Also coming up on Disney+ Day is a behind-the-scenes feature about the making of Thor: Love and Thunder. It is set to reveal the process that Waititi followed to film the superhero movie. The director joins Hemsworth, Portman, Bale and Thompson for in-depth interviews that reveal more about the film. It will also include raw, unseen footage from the set.

Cars on the Road

Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy return as Lightning McQueen and Mater, respectively, in this animated series from the Cars franchise. The series will follow the two main characters as they embark on a cross-country road trip across the US from Radiator Springs to see Mater’s sister, making friends along the way and having unforgettable adventures.

Pinocchio

Pinocchio has long been touted as one of the biggest Disney+ premieres of 2022. Helmed by Robert Zemeckis, the live-action is an adaptation of the 1940 animated film of the same name by Walt Disney, which was based on the 1883 book by Italian author Carlo Collodi.

Pinocchio is about the titular character (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), a wooden puppet made by Geppetto (Tom Hanks), who is brought to life by The Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo). Some of the other characters in the film are played or voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Luke Evans, Lorraine Bracco and Giuseppe Battiston.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

The Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) has been a critical success for Disney+. Now, the streaming giant is set to air a special documentary feature that shows the cast and crew in the process of making the Lucasfilm miniseries.

It is expected to reveal intricate details from the shoot, as well as thoughts of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as they reprised their respective roles of Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, respectively, after a long gap of 17 years.

New actors who joined the Star Wars universe through the series, such as Moses Ingram and Vivien Lyra Blair, also appear in the documentary. Director Deborah Chow speaks about the responsibilities she shouldered at the helm of the hugely acclaimed series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). Kenobi is watching over a young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely), when he is urgently called to help rescue Luke’s twin sister Leia Organa (Blair). Pursuing him is Vader and his ruthless Jedi-hunting force known as the Inquisitors.

Remembering

Remembering is a short film about a writer played by Brie Larson who suddenly loses an idea when a call interrupts her thoughts. The idea then reappears as a golden light and is pursued by the inner child within the writer through what is called The World of Imagination.

Directed by Elijah Allan-Blitz, the unique feature of the short film is that it will come with an Augmented Reality (AR) app, which will let viewers have an immersive experience of the story by scanning the TV. The feature, however, will be available only to select Disney+ subscribers residing in the US.

Frozen and Frozen 2 sing-alongs

Part of the Disney+ 2022 Day streaming schedule are Frozen and Frozen 2 sing-alongs — best suited for both kids and grown-ups to sing the songs from the two films along with the characters, as their lyrics appear on the screen.

Frozen (2013) is a Walt Disney animated film based on Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale The Snow Queen. It revolves around Princess Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell) who must find her estranged sister, Princess Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel), after the latter accidentally turns everything in their kingdom into ice, engulfing it in eternal winter. The sequel, Frozen II (2019), follows the sisters as they try to find the source of Elsa’s powers when their kingdom is once again under threat.

The sing-alongs are similar to those based on other Disney animated titles such as The Little Mermaid (1989), Moana (2016) and Encanto (2021).

Wedding Season

Wedding Season is a UK series set to premiere on Disney+ Day. The funny rom-com thriller is about Katie (Rosa Salazar) and Stefan (Gavin Drea).

Katie and Stefan love each other. However, the former is already engaged. When her husband and all members of his family are murdered on Katie’s wedding day, suspicion falls on her and Stefan. They then go on the run across the UK and the US, while attempting to prove their innocence.

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory is a National Geographic show. It follows 29-year-old explorer Bertie Gregory and his team from the icy terrains of Antarctica to the diverse geographic landscape of Zambia in Africa.

The focus of the show is to highlight wildlife in its most natural moments, as well as the threats they face from climate change and human interventions. Gregory captures the daily struggle for survival of animals — from lions to cape buffalo and seals to sharks — in some of the harshest environments on earth, while himself facing incredible odds.

Growing Up

The Disney+ Day announcement also includes a special docuseries, Growing Up. Created by Brie Larson, it dives into 10 coming-of-age stories to reveal the struggles and the courage of adolescence.

Growing Up is described as part experimental, part narrative and part documentary. Cinematic enactments are also included to tell the stories of each of the featured individuals, who are between the ages of 18 and 22. They share their experiences and what they went through as teens, with a focus on family, friendships and themselves. Each episode is 30 minutes long.

The Simpsons – Welcome to the Club

Welcome To The Club is a new short featuring characters from the acclaimed long-running animated series The Simpsons (1989- ). Not much is known about it except that the official synopsis suggests that Lisa Simpson has her “heart set on becoming a princess.” She discovers that “being bad might be more fun.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

The latest in the MCU series to hit the streaming platform, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will have its fourth episode aired on Disney+ Day.

The series is about Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), who is an attorney and the cousin of Bruce Banner/The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). An accident brings her in contact with Banner’s blood and she transforms into She-Hulk. As such, Walters now has to save the world from superhuman foes while balancing her already complicated life as a lawyer.

Created by Jessica Gao, the show premiered on 18 August.

Other shows and experiences

Among other shows that will premiere on Disney+ Day 2022 this September is Mike — an eight-episode limited-series, documenting the life of Mike Tyson (B.J. Minor and Trevante Rhodes). The ups and downs in his life are seen through the overbearing class and racial conflict in the US and his personal failings. The show, which has been created by Steven Rogers, is set to be aired only in the UK and Ireland.

As part of the eventful day, Disney theme parks such as Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California and Disneyland Paris will have special offerings and fan-favourite moments for visitors such as meet-and-greet with Disney+ characters. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland theme parks, guests will be able to get Disney PhotoPass digital downloads as part of special on-site photo opportunities. There will also be limited-time Disney PhotoPass Lenses, available in the US through Snapchat and MyDisney Experience app, for Disney fans to enjoy from home.

Celebrations will also be held at Hong Kong Disneyland on 10 September, and Disney sites as well as parks might be bathed in blue, as they were in 2021.

The D23 Expo

On 9 September, Disney Animation and Pixar will join Disney Live Action at the Hall D23 of Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, for the D23 Expo. Surprise announcements are expected and first look at some animated shows and movies that will premiere on Disney+ in 2023, such as Win or Lose, Elemental and the Nigeria-based series Iwájú, will be revealed.

On the following day, Hall D23 will see top representatives from Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios and Marvel Studios reveal what’s on their plate. New movies, shows and other specials are expected to be announced and their first look released by the three entertainment giants.

(Main image: Jasin Boland/Jasin Boland – © Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved./IMDb; Featured image: Guillermo GR/@guillegr1/Unsplash)