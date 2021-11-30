8 new movies and shows to stream on Netflix, HBO and BBC in December 2021

Get your popcorn and snacks ready; it’s time to tune in to these new movies and shows this December 2021.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. December is looking great with a plethora of the latest films and shows to watch. Featuring stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and more, the sci-fi comedy Don’t Look Up is on our watchlist. Get ready for a girl’s night as Emily in Paris, And Just Like That and Queer Eye, return with the latest heartfelt tales. If you’re obsessed with La Casa de Papel, stay tuned for the epic finale as we bid goodbye to Professor and its incredible heists. Heralding in the festive mood are BBC’s Christmas offerings with Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat Christmas and The Great British Bake Off: Christmas Special.

New films and shows to watch on Netflix, HBO and BBC this December 2021:

Netflix

Movies

Don’t Look Up

Premiering on 24 December

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up is the most anticipated film of 2021. Other notable names include Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep. After discovering a planet-killing comet heading towards Earth, two low-level astronomers go on a media tour to warn everyone of the danger. The worst part? Nobody cares until it’s too late.

Series

The Silent Sea

Premiering on 24 December

This upcoming sci-fi mystery thriller stars big names like Gong Yoo, Bae Doona and Lee Joon. Set in 2075, the story centres on a team of space specialists sent to recover mysterious samples from an abandoned lunar space station that killed everyone on board.

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2

Premiering on 3 December

Picking up from where the series left off, the Money Heist finale will be an emotional ride. Here’s a recap: The Professor is still missing in action and is hunted by the police. Meanwhile, the crew bicker over the escape plan while dealing with an unfortunate death that saved their lives.

Emily in Paris (Season 2)

Premiering on 22 December

If you miss the glitz and glam of Emily in Paris, wait till you see what season two entails. The return marks the continuation of Emily’s adventure in the magical ‘City of Light’ as she juggles her time between work, friends and her complicated love life.

Queer Eye (Season 6)

Premiering on 31 December

As a perfect new year’s eve treat, the Emmy award-winning show Queer Eye is back in business. The show now takes place in Texas after residing in Philadelphia and Atlanta the past seasons. The Fab Five are back to work their magic on these strangers by refining their wardrobes, grooming, diet, cultural pursuits, and home décor.

HBO GO

And Just Like That

Premiering on 9 December

The ladies are back to rule the streets of New York once again. And Just Like That features the iconic Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York as they navigate life in their 50s. The 10-part series will feature familiar faces from Sex and the City, along with new characters and fabulous costumes to fall in love with.

BBC

Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat Christmas

Premiering on 6 December at 8.20 PM, on UnifiTV channel 512 and BBC Player | Astro channel 717

Get into the holiday spirit with Nigella Lawson as she highlights the best Christmas recipes to whip up at home, from Linzer cookies and pomegranate cocktails to smoked salmon on black bread and more.

The Great British Bake Off: Christmas Special

Premiering on 1 December at 8.20 PM, on UnifiTV channel 512 and BBC Player | Astro channel 717

Nothing says Christmas like a festive special of The Great British Bake Off. Grab a hot chocolate and get ready for a fulfilling time with the hosts, Paul, Prue, Noel and Matt Lucas, joined by talented bakers as they compete in festive-themed challenges.