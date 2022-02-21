Here’s a list of all the gold medals won at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics saw top athletes participating from 91 delegations across 15 disciplines and 109 events and was held from 4 to 20 February 2022.

With seven new events, this year’s Winter Olympics, boasted women, men and mixed global competitions. The new events included were ski jumping mixed team event, short-track speed skating mixed relay, men’s and women’s freestyle skiing big air, freestyle skiing mixed team aerials, snowboard cross mixed team event, and Women’s monobob.

While Norway topped the table with 16 gold medals, Germany and China won 12 and 9, respectively.

Here’s a breakdown of the gold medal winners from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

5 February

Team Norway, consisting of Marte Olsbu Roeiseland (Marte Olsbu Røiseland) , Tiril Eckhoff, Tarjei Boe and Johannes Thingnes Boe, won the biathlon mixed relay (4×6 km).

Therese Johaug of Norway bagged the first gold medal in this year's Beijing Olympics in the cross-country skiing women's skiathlon (7.5 km+7.5 km).

Sweden’s Walter Wallberg in the freestyle skiing men’s moguls.

Team People’s Republic of China, comprising Qu Chunyu, Fan Kexin, Zhang Yuting, Wu Dajing, Ren Ziwei and Sun Long, earned its first gold medal of this year’s Olympics for the host country in the short track speed skating mixed team relay.

Slovenia’s Ursa Bogataj (Urša Bogataj) in the ski jumping women’s normal hill individual.

With a remarkable time of 3:56.93, the Netherlands' Irene Schouten broke a 20-year-record, which was earlier set by Germany's Claudia Pechstein, in the women's speed skating (3,000 m).

6 February

Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Alexander Bolshunov in the cross-country skiing men’s skiathlon (15 km+15 km).

Australia’s Jakara Anthony in the freestyle skiing women’s moguls. The country earned a Winter Olympics gold after twelve years.

Germany’s Johannes Ludwig in the luge men’s singles. He is the oldest athlete to bag the gold medal in luge at 36.

Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi in the ski jumping men’s normal hill individual. This victory comes after Yukio Kasaya’s gold win in the same category in 1972.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand in women’s snowboard slopestyle. She is the first from her country to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

Sweden’s Nils Van der Poel in the men’s speed skating (5,000 m).

7 February

Switzerland’s Beat Feuz in the alpine skiing men’s downhill.

Sweden’s Sara Hector in the alpine skiing women’s giant slalom.

Denise Herrmann of Germany in the biathlon women’s individual (15 km).

Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the women’s single figure Skating (team event).

Italy’s Arianna Fontana in the women’s short track speed skating (500 m).

China’s Ren Ziwei in the men’s short track speed skating (1,000 m).

Team Slovenia, which includes Nika Kriznar, Timi Zajc, Ursa Bogataj and Peter Prevc, in the mixed team ski jumping.

Canada’s Max Parrot in the men’s snowboard slopestyle.

Ireen Wust (Ireen Wüst) from the Netherlands in the speed skating women’s (1,500 m). She became the first athlete in history to clinch gold across five different Olympics.

8 February

Austria’s Matthias Mayer in the men’s super-G alpine skiing.

France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet in the biathlon Men’s individual (20 km).

Sweden’s Jonna Sundling in the women’s cross-country skiing – sprint free.

Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo ( Johannes Høsflot Klæbo) in the men’s cross-country skiing – sprint free.

China’s Eileen Gu Ailing in the women’s Freeski big air. Earning the moniker of “Snow Princess”, she is the first Chinese woman to earn an Olympic gold medal on snow.

Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger in the luge women’s singles. She carved her name in history as the first woman to win three golds in the Winter Olympics.

Czech Republic’s Ester Ledecka ( Ester Ledecká) in the women’s snowboard parallel giant slalom. Defending her Olympic title, she created history by becoming the first to record back-to-back gold medals in the category.

Benjamin Karl from Austria in the men's snowboard parallel giant slalom. He became the first Austrian to win gold in this category.

The Netherland’s Kjeld Nuis in the men’s speed skating (1,500 m). He broke a 20-year-feat set by Thomas Krol, also from the Netherlands. Nuis was .34 seconds faster than Krol.

9 February

Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova ( Petra Vlhová) in women’s alpine skiing slalom.

Birk Ruud of Norway claimed his first-ever gold in men's freestyle skiing big air.

Tobias Wendl and Tobias Artl of Team Germany in the luge doubles.

Germany’s Vinzenz Geiger in the Nordic combined in individual Gundersen normal hill/10 km in the cross-country category.

Korea’s Hwang Dae-heon in the men’s short track speed skating (1,500 m).

USA’s Lindsey Jacobellis in women’s snowboard cross. She earned her first gold medal after participating in the Winter Olympics five times. Jacobellis had earned two silver medals earlier and was close to bagging gold 16 years ago.

10 February

Gold medallist Austria’s Johannes Ewald Strolz poses on the podium during the men’s alpine combined victory ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on February 10, 2022. (Image Credit: Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP)

USA’s Nathan Chen in the men’s single free skating.

USA’s Chloe Kim in women’s snowboard halfpipe. With a first-run score of 94.00, Chloe became the first woman to win back-to-back gold medals in the halfpipe.

Austria’s Johannes Strolz in the men’s alpine combined. Interestingly, his father, Hubert Strolz, had earned the same medal in the 1988 Winter Olympics.

Norway’s Therese Johaug in the women’s cross-country skiing 10 km classic. This was her second gold after 5 February where she claimed the first spot in the skiathon (7.5 km + 7.5 km).

Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle (Alessandro Hämmerle) in men's snowboard halfpipe. The country earned its first gold in this Olympic sport this year.

in men’s snowboard halfpipe. The country earned its first gold in this Olympic sport this year. Team USA, which includes Ashley Caldwell, Winter Vinecki, Christopher Lillis, Justin Schoenefeld and Eric Loughran, in the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials.

Natalie Geisenberger, Ludwig Johannes, Tobias Wendl and Tobias Artl of Team Germany in the relay luge competition. All four athletes have won gold medals in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands in the women’s speed skating (5,000 m). This is her second gold medal in this year’s Olympics.

11 February

Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami in the women’s alpine skiing super-G. She won the first gold medal of her Olympics career and the first gold in super-G for her country.

Finland’s Iivo Niskanen in the men’s cross-country skiing (15 km) classic.

Japan’s Ayumu Hirano in the men’s snowboard halfpipe. He also landed the first-ever triple cork in the history of the Olympic’s halfpipe sport.

Sweden’s Nils Van der Poel in the men’s speed skating (10,000m). On 6 February, he clinched gold in the men’s speed skating (5,000 m).

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway in the women’s sprint biathlon (7.5 m). She had won a gold medal in mixed relay on 5 February.

Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands in women’s short track speed skating (1000 m). Breaking a 10-year-mark in the quarterfinals, she set the Olympic and the world records of 1 minute and 26.514 seconds in this sport.

Germany’s Christopher Grotheer in the men’s skeleton. He became the first German to win Olympic gold in this category

12 February

Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Boe in the men’s sprint biathlon (10 km). This is his second gold in this year’s Olympics.

Yulia Stupak, Natalia Nepryaeva, Tatiana Sorina and Veronika Stepanova of Team ROC in the women’s relay cross-country skiing (4 x 5 km).

Germany’s Hannah Neise in the women’s skeleton. This is the country’s first gold in the category.

Norway’s Marius Lindvik in the men’s large hill individual final in ski jumping.

Team USA, comprising Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis, in the mixed team snowboard cross finals. This is Lindsey’s second gold in the sport in this Olympics.

China’s Tingyu Gao in the men’s 500 speed skating. This is China’s first gold in this category.

13 February

Marco Odermatt from Switzerland in the men’s giant slalom in alpine skiing.

Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland in the women’s biathlon (10 km). She has already bagged two golds in this year’s Olympics.

France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet in the men’s biathlon (12.5 km). This is his second gold in the Winter Olympics.

Team ROC, consisting of Sergey Ustiugov, Alexey Chervotkin, Alexander Bolshunov and Denis Spitsov, in the men’s relay (4 x 10 km) in cross-country skiing.

Suzanne Schulting, Selma Poutsma, Xandra Velzeboer, Yara van Kerkhof and Rianne de Vries of Team Netherlands in the women’s relay (3000 m) in short track speed skating.

Hungary’s Shaoang Lui in the men’s short track speed skating (500 m). This is Hungary’s first gold at the Winter Olympics.

USA’s Erin Jackson in the women’s speed skating (500 m). She is the first Black woman to win gold in this category.

14 February

USA’s Kaillie Humphries in the women’s monobob in bobsleigh. This is the country’s first gold in this category.

France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron in the figure skating ice dance (free dance).

China’s Mengtao Xu in the women’s freestyle skiing aerials. This is the country’s first gold in this sport.

Kraft Stephan, Daniel Huber, Jan Hoerl and Manuel Fettner of Team Austria in the men’s ski jumping.

15 February

Corinne Suter of Switzerland in the women’s alpine skating downhill.

Team Norway, consisting of Sturla Holm Laegreid (Sturla Holm Lægreid), Vetle Sjastad Christiansen (Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen) , Tarjei Boe and Johannes Thingnes Boe, in the men’s relay (4 x 7.5 km) in biathlon. This is their second gold as a team.

Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud in the women's freeski slopestyle.

Norway’s Joergen Graabak in the Nordic combined individual gundersen large hill/10km, cross-country.

Austria’s Anna Gasser in the women’s snowboarding big air. She also landed the first-ever cab double cork in the history of the sport in the Olympics.

China’s Yiming Su in the men’s snowboarding big air. This is his sixth gold for the country.

Team Canada, which includes Ivanie Blondin, Valerie Maltais, Alexa Scott and Isabelle Weidemann, in the women’s team speed skating.

Team Norway, comprising Hallgeir Engebraaten (Hallgeir Engebråten) , Allan Dahl Johansson, Peder Kongshaung and Sverre Lunde Pedersen, in the men’s team speed skating pursuit.

Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis in the two-man bobsleigh. Germany became the first nation to sweep the podium in any Olympic bobsled event and the first to win all three medals in a single event at this year's Games.

16 February

France’s Clement Noel in the men’s alpine skiing slalom. This is the country’s first gold in this category at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Linn Persson, Mona Brorsson, Hanna Oeberg (Hanna Öberg) and Elvira Oeberg (Elvira Öberg) of Team Sweden in the women’s relay (4 x 6 km) in biathlon. This is the country’s first biathlon relay gold.

Team Germany, comprising Katharina Hennig and Victoria Carl, in the women’s sprint classic in cross-country skiing.

Team Norway, comprising Erik Valnes and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo , in the men’s sprint classic in cross-country skiing.

USA's Alexander Hall in the men's freeski slopestyle.

China’s Qi Guangpu in the men’s aerial freestyle skiing.

Charles Hamelin, Maxime Laoun, Steven Dubois, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Pascal Dion of Team Canada in the men’s short track speed tracking (5,000 m). Hamelin created history in his final Olympic race by winning the sixth medal at the Games, including four gold.

Korea’s Choi Min-jeong in the women’s short track speed skating (1,500m).

17 February

Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin in the women’s alpine skiing combined slalom.

Sandra Naeslund (Sandra Näslund) of Sweden in the women’s ski cross big final. This is the country’s first gold in freestyle skiing.

Japan's Miho Takagi in the women's speed skating (1,000m).

ROC’s Anna Shcherbakova in women’s single free skating.



Team Norway, comprising of Joergen Graabak, Jens Luras Oftebro (Jens Lurås Oftebro), Espen Bjornstad (Espen Bjørnstad) and Espen Andersen, in Nordic combined Gundersen large hill/4×5 km in the cross-country category.

18 February

France’s Justin e Braisaz-Bouchet in the women’s mass start biathlon (12.5 km). She is the first French woman to earn a gold medal in this category.

Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe in the men's mass start biathlon (15 km). This is his fourth gold medal in this year's Olympics.



China’s Eileen Gu Ailing in the women’s freeski halfpipe. This is her second gold at the Beijing Olympics 2022.



Switzerland’s Ryan Regez in the men’s ski cross big final.



Thomas Krol of the Netherlands in the men’s speed skating (1,000 m).

19 February

Germany’s Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi in the two-woman bobsleigh.



Alexander Bolshunov of the ROC in the men’s 50 m mass start free in cross-country skiing. This earned him the third gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.



China’s Han Cong and Sui Wenjing in pairs figure skating. They created a world record with a score of 84.41 in this competition. Because of their victory, pair skating was made one of the final four disciplines of the Beijing Olympics in over 60 years.



New Zealand’s Nico Porteous in the men’s freeski halfpipe. This was the country’s second-ever Olympic gold.

Belgium’s Bart Swings in the men’s mass start in speed skating. This was Belgium’s first individual gold at the Winter Games since 1948.



Irene Schouten of the Netherlands’ women’s mass start in speed skating. This is her third gold medal win in this year’s Olympics.

20 February

Team Austria, comprising Katharina Truppe, Stefan Brennsteiner, Katharina Liensberger and Johannes Strolz, in the mixed team parallel alpine skiing.



Team Germany’s Francesco Friedrich, Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schueller (Alexander Schüller), in four-man bobsleigh. Friedrich created history by becoming the first man (as a driver in bobsleigh) to win the two- and four-man gold at multiple Olympics.



Norway’s Therese Johaug in the women’s 30 km mass start in cross-country skiing. This was her third Winter Olympics gold this year.

