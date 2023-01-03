5 reasons why you shouldn’t miss ‘The Sound of Music’ at Istana Budaya before 15 January 2023

From now until 15th January 2023, Broadway’s beloved ‘The Sound of Music’ comes to Istana Budaya — and we can assure you that you most certainly won’t want to miss it.

How do we make the hills come alive? Why, with the sound of music, of course! Late last year, Broadway brought along a Christmas present for us — a brand new international production of the world’s beloved musical, ‘The Sound of Music’ by Rodgers and Hammerstein. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner and Broadway veteran Jack O’Brien, this enchanting international production is also choreographed by Danny Mefford and has its music supervision by Andy Einhorn.

The show opened in Istana Budaya on 28th December, and will be sticking around until the 15th of January 2023 — and, based on what we’ve seen of the show, the charming cast and stellar songs, we can tell you that you absolutely should book a spot for you and your fellow musical friends before it ends! Need a bit more convincing? We’ve got you.

Here are five more reasons why you shouldn’t miss ‘The Sound of Music’ in Istana Budaya:

‘The Sound of Music’ is a beloved classic, fit for all ages

If you’re a fellow millennial (or older), then you might remember watching the 1965 film adaptation of ‘The Sound of Music’ starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. Who could forget a young Maria singing her heart out as she strode down the flatlands, the hills coming alive behind her? Or falling for the stern Captain von Trapp, only to be further swooned when he started singing? The songs of ‘The Sound of Music’ are not only iconic but also timeless, touching the hearts of all ages, from the young and the young-at-heart. And as you revisit them at the show in Istana Budaya, you’ll definitely find it difficult not to sing along with the cast, too!

The musical features an all-Broadway production crew

In addition to O’Brien, Mefford and Einhorn, the international production in Istana Budaya also features an all-Broadway creative, design, and production team. From its set design (Douglas Schmidt) and costume (Jane Greenwood) to the lighting (Natasha Katz), the team members who worked on the production are from the official Broadway ‘The Sound of Music’ International Tour. Produced by Broadway International Group (with Executive Producers Simone Genatt and Marc Routh) and presented by Base Entertainment Asia, this production is certainly not one to be missed.

It is the first international musical in Malaysia after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus

The pandemic arrived in 2020 and most businesses were hit pretty hard, even the show business. Since ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ toured in Kuala Lumpur back in 2019, we have sorely lacked in the ‘musical’ scene — until, of course, right now. And we can tell you that it’s worth the wait! At last, it is finally time to pull back the curtains and let our hearts sing once again.

As Chantal Prudhomme, CEO of Base Entertainment Asia said: “It has been a long wait during this pandemic and we are very happy to be able to finally bring another renowned international musical to Malaysia after the highly-successful ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ in 2019. These are exciting times for the live arts entertainment and scene in Malaysia because with ‘The Sound of Music’ premiering in KL, we are setting a precedent to present more international productions in the country.” We can hope that this means we can keep our eyes peeled for even more musicals coming our way!

The production also features a cast of Malaysia’s very own talents as the von Trapp children

What really sets this production of ‘The Sound of Music’ apart from the previous touring shows in Istana Budaya is that it bridges local and Broadway talent on an international platform. In June last year, a nationwide casting search was announced for Malaysian children, ages six to 14, to be part of the musical as members of the famous von Trapp children. Auditions took place at the end of the month, and three groups of 17 children were chosen to play the roles of Friedrich, Louisa, Kurt, Brigitta, Marta and little Gretl.

According to Prudhomme, CEO of Base Entertainment Asia, “With the auditions, to be able to give the local talent the chance to star in an international production from Broadway with classically-trained professional actors is not only a dream come true, the possibilities of where this opportunity will take them are endless.” And what a dream it really was! There’s certainly no doubt that our Malaysian talent is boundless, and it was a thrill to watch them seamlessly perform alongside the Broadway cast of adults.

It’s simply a once-in-a-lifetime experience!

We’re not telling you to see ‘The Sound of Music’ simply because you should, but… well, maybe we are. Even nearly sixty years since its release, the 1965 film adaptation of ‘The Sound of Music’ remains among the top movie musicals for a reason. In the same way films such as the 2012 adaptation of ‘Les Misérables’ and the 2019 cult classic ‘The Greatest Showman’ pulled in a crowd of non-musical goers, ‘The Sound of Music’ is an enduring show that tugs at your heartstrings.

It tells the uplifting true story of Maria, the fun-loving governess who changes the lives of the widowed Captain von Trapp and his seven children by reintroducing them to music amid real-world political tensions. The joy in the songs such as ‘My Favourite Things’, ‘Do-Re-Mi’ and ‘Sixteen Going on Seventeen’ is so palpable that they remain unforgettable even today. And to be able to experience that on a live stage is truly an experience like no other.

Convinced yet? Now that we’ve got your attention, you can book your tickets for ‘The Sound of Music’ at Istana Budaya on TicketCharge HERE. Find out more about the musical on its official website, or head to Base Entertainment Asia’s Instagram page for updates.