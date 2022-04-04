Art events to visit in KL throughout April 2022

KL is home to some of the best art galleries and exhibitions in the country. Get inspired by visiting these art events in KL throughout April 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

Nothing beats an in-person art encounter, and this month is looking great. If you’re looking for a dose of inspiration, check out these art exhibitions below. Head over to GMBB for a brilliant line-up of art galleries by various homegrown artists titled ‘Art for All: Art Gala’. In addition, don’t miss out on the latest art pieces by famed Malaysian artist Phillip Wong this month. For a stunning curation of selected artworks from the region, check out Preferred by A+ Works of Art located on Jalan Sentul.

Here is a list of the best art events in KL to visit in April 2022:

Art For All: Art Gala by Art Expo Malaysia at GMBB

8 – 10 April 2022

C. N. Liew ‘Where There Is Shadow, There Is Light’

Titled ‘Art for All: Art Gala’ and in collaboration with the Art Expo Malaysia, GMBB will present its latest art fair featuring a line-up of 20 independent art galleries with more than 500 artworks across all media. From painting to digital works, the ‘Art for All: Art Gala’ will take place from 8 to 10 April 2022. Guests can discover the finest art pieces by talented homegrown artists representing art styles at various career stages, contemporary to modern, black-and-gold palettes, printmaking, pop art, etc.

Preferred at A+ Works of Art

29 March – 10 April 2022. 19 April to 30 April 2022. D6-G-8 d6 Trade Centre, 801, Jalan Sentul, 51000 Kuala Lumpur

Introducing the second iteration of A+ Preferred, the gallery features selected artworks from acclaimed and promising artists from the region. You will discover exceptional pieces across all mediums by the team behind Pangrok Sulap, visual artist Phuan Thai Meng, Kentaro Hiroki, Liew Kung Yu, Nadiah Bamadhaj, Minstrel Kuik, Tan Zi Hao and Yee I-Lann.

Our recommendations include checking out Kentaro Hiroki’s work as he creates pieces using pencil drawing, while Liew Kung Yu uncovers issues surrounding nationalism and identity through his work. We also look forward to Nadiah Bamadhaj’s curation, ranging from sculptures to installations and digital images through three themes: myth, architecture and dwelling.

Mark your calendars and plan out your visit. Part one will feature pieces from Liew Kung Yu, Nadiah Bamadhaj, Pangrok Sulap, Phuan Thai Meng and Yee I-Lann. Part two will highlight works from Kentaro Hiroki, Liew Kung Yu, Minstrel Kuik, Tan Zi Hao and Yee I-Lann.

Phillip Wong, The Artist at GMBB

Seremban-born Malaysian artist Phillip Wong is celebrated for his contemporary work specialising in vibrant hues. Located at GMBB, Phillip Wong will debut his latest and finest work all month long. Drop by for a visit and view his famed pieces, “Hope of a Boy” and “Swimming Birds”.

‘catharsis’ by Ivan Lam at the Wei-Ling Gallery

1 March – 16 April 2022. 2nd Floor, Wei-Ling Gallery Annexe @ Brickfields

Malaysian contemporary artist Ivan Lam introduces ‘catharsis’ as his most personal and vital series to date. The exhibition consists of five large-panelled paintings emphasising on his experience, understanding and acceptance of physical pain. Featuring colour codings of nerve systems to the Latin names of various organs, each painting represents an anatomical drawing of a body part — the skull, inner ear, pelvis, skin and heart — that has caused him pain in the past.

Hero & Featured image credit: Unsplash/Josh Liu