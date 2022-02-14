Art events to visit in KL throughout February 2022

KL is home to some of the best art galleries and exhibitions in the country. Get inspired by visiting these art events in KL throughout February 2022.

Immerse yourself in another brilliant yet diverse month of art. Head over to the Wei-Ling Gallery for Tang Tze Lye’s first solo exhibition surrounding three themes: The Body, Identities and Beauty. The GMBB hosts Photographic Images and Matter: Japanese Prints of the 1970s, where 14 artists showcase on-print expressions from the 1970s. Step into Garden of the Mind, where artist Chong Yi showcases her beautiful work during her four-month residency in Rimbun Dahan. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more updates.

Here is a list of the best art events in KL to visit in February 2022:

It’s Been A While, And I’m Finally Here by Wei-ling Gallery

Open now till 26 February, open 10am-6pm (Tues-Fri) and 10am-5pm (Sat)

Image credit: Tang Tze Lye

As one of two artists selected to participate in the WLG Incubator Young Artists Mentorship program, Tang Tze Lye presents his first solo exhibition in the Wei-Ling Gallery. With a theme that focuses on body, queer identities and beauty, this exhibition highlights one’s journey of finding his true identity. The artist transforms ready-made materials into beautiful artworks and sculptures inspired by Tze Lye’s world.

Garden of the Mind by The Backroom

Taking inspiration from nature, artist Chong Yi Lin created Garden of the Mind during her four-month residency in Rimbun Dahan, Selangor. Her art pieces are a beautiful blend of embroidery work with paintings and drawings that mimic the lush greenery of Rimbun Dahan.

Photographic Images and Matter: Japanese Prints of the 1970s by GMBB

Open now till 27 February. Open 11am – 6pm (Monday – Sunday)

Giving the audience a blast from the past, the exhibition features on-print expressions from the 1970s. Take a lovely stroll as you witness the works by 14 artists who helped develop a print movement in the world of Japanese contemporary art. It will be on display in Level 5, GMBB, until the end of February before moving to other locations in Malaysia. Head over to the GMBB for more information.

Bakat Muda Sezaman

23 December – 31 March 2022, GMBB

Bakat Muda Sezaman (Young Contemporaries) is a competition hosted by the National Art Gallery to showcase Malaysian artists below 35 years of age. You can check out the talented murals and installations in collaboration with GMBB by these four artists and finalists till 31 March 2022: ‘Solitary Wall’ by Rais Azmi, ‘Alam Maya’ by Nur Fera Ereen, ‘The New Visible Horizon’ by Lim Bo Qiang & Chow Chin Sien and lastly, ‘I don’t really want you to see me, but I still want to show you’ by Chloe Yap. On our checklist? Chloe Yap’s immersive installation.

Head over to the GMBB for more information.

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Klaudia Piaskowska; Featured image credit: Tang Tze Lye