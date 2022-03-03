Art events to visit in KL throughout March 2022

KL is home to some of the best art galleries and exhibitions in the country. Get inspired by visiting these art events in KL throughout March 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

Fans of Dia Guild will want to add the fashion platform’s exhibition to their calendar. Titled ‘Recrafting Stories: A Decolonial Pursuit’, guests will explore celebrated Southeast Asian artists and designers through their beautiful designs. Thanks to the most-anticipated release of Batman this month, fans can enjoy a fun-filled day of the Batman Experience at Sunway Pyramid. Drop by and participate in interactive activities that will test your knowledge of the Caped Crusader’s world. At the GMBB, discover and educate yourself on the Mah Meri tribe as we get a closer look at Ari Muyang (Ancestor’s Day).

Here is a list of the best art events in KL to visit in March 2022:

Recrafting Stories: A Decolonial Pursuit at Small Shifting Space, KL

Open now till 20 March.

Dia Guild honours the decolonial journeys of celebrated Southeast Asian artists and designers through their craft-artisanship, music and literature. Sectioned in three parts, the exhibition will explore “How did we get here?” in week one, “Where are we now?” in week two and lastly, “Where are we going?” in week three. Gather your girls and head over to Small Shifting Space by discovering beautiful pieces from Neil Felipp from the Philippines, Garden of Desire from Cambodia, TALEE Studio from Malaysia and Argent Studio from Indonesia. The exhibition will also feature weekend activities by local creatives to educate guests on the Southeast Asian creative industry.

The Batman Experience

Fans of Batman will have something to look forward to this month. From 1 to 20 March, The Batman Experience at Sunway Pyramid will feature interactive pop-ups for you to immerse in Gotham City, Wayne Manor and the Batman’s cave. Batman fans can recreate their own movie poster with the movie’s iconic red-and-blue lighting and test their knowledge of the Caped Crusader’s world. To complete the experience, fans can browse limited-edition movie merchandise, explore the Batman Wayang Kulit, and stand a chance to win a life-size figure of Batman.

Selamat Ari Muyang to the Mah Meri at GMBB KL

In collaboration with Gerimis Malaysia, drop by the GMBB and learn more about Mah Meri and Ari Muyang. Fun fact: The Mah Meri are one of the 19 Orang Asli tribes in Malaysia. In light of the Ari Muyang celebration, you can learn about the Mah Meri tradition and their weaved creatures’ decorations. As stated by GMBB, these creatures are examples of how the tribe take inspiration from their natural surroundings and environments.

‘catharsis’ by Ivan Lam at the Wei-Ling Gallery

1st March – 16th April 2022. 2nd Floor, Wei-Ling Gallery Annexe @ Brickfields

Malaysian contemporary artist Ivan Lam introduces ‘catharsis’ as his most personal and vital series to date. The exhibition consists of five large-panelled paintings emphasising his experience, understanding and acceptance of physical pain. Each painting represents an anatomical drawing of a body part — the skull, inner ear, pelvis, skin and heart — that has caused him pain in the past featuring colour codings of nerve systems to the Latin names of various organs.

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Zalfa Imani