At Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Beauté Library celebrates the launch of its newest outpost with The Z List

In conjunction with its official opening at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Beauté Library invited The Z List alumni and LSA friends for a first look inside the brand’s new outpost, and to experience first-hand the relaxing and skin-tillating pampering that comes with it.

On the brightest, sunniest day of November yet, Beauté Library brought together a room full of young influentials in celebration of the brand’s new outpost, recently launched at Pavilion Bukit Jalil. The beauty salon is aptly perched atop its sister aesthetic centre B+ Clinic, and overlooks the greater quadrangle of the mall.

Inside the snug yet snazzy space, guests were treated to a relaxing hand massage as an exclusive sneak peek of what the new Beauté Library has to offer. Subtle shades of white, black and ecru on the walls give the rooms a cosy lived-in air. Each room is furnished with all of the equipment fit for a salon day at Beauté Library, and adequately cooled to lull you to relaxation.

Following some refreshments upon arrival, the guests — which included The Z List Class of 2023 Athina Kamarudin, Claudia Tan and Queenie Ting, The Z List alumni Colleen Augustin, Christian Didier Chin and Sherry Amin, as well as friends of LSA Joe Shiang, Dhan Illiani, Hawa Rizwana, Aniq Durar, Zareef Sein and Daisey Gorgeous — gathered in the intimate space for Beauté Library’s official opening.

Through conversation and camaraderie, the core of the brand was on full display as guests ventured further into the space. Between mini games and photo ops, the attendees gawked over how they needed to get their hands on the 7 days serum, made specially for Asian skin. And as luck would have it, the crowd got to engage in a fun mini-game — where they attempted, albeit clumsily, to fill in the tiny bottles with the 7 days serum.

As noon passed us by and the event came to a close, the launch of the new Beauté Library outpost wasn’t the only takeaway of the day. The guests departed with exclusive gift bags containing a Ferris wheel-shaped package full of the 7 days serum bottles, and of course, some seriously pampered hands!

(Photos by Beauté Library)