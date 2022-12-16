Black, white and bejewelled: Inside Lifestyle Asia KL’s LSA100 Year End Party

In conjunction with the launch of the inaugural LSA100, we wrapped up the year with a bang — celebrating ten years of Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.

The night is young and the theme is monochrome (nary a colour in sight, save for the touch of sequins and glitter where necessary). And right in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, we threw a cocktail party — Lifestyle Asia KL’s biggest one yet — in honour of the launch of LSA100 Class of 2022. Launched in November, LSA100 is a list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential and brightest names; celebrating their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. These 100 Malaysians represent the next generation of go-getters who are paving the way to share their know-hows with the world, all through the power of digital media.

The LSA100 comprises bellwethers of style, travel, design, entertainment, business, sports and more, featuring faces both familiar and fresh. These faces were also among those spotted at the party, held in PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur. Nia Atasha, cover star for ‘The Dreamcatchers’ category of LSA100, pulled up in a glittering silver-white dress with black details; Shalma Ainaa of ‘The Rule Breakers’ donned Ivan Young’s black-and-white plaid dress with a high ponytail reminiscent of Cher Horowitz in 90s cult classic Clueless; while ‘Joy Sparker’ Daiyan Trisha arrived in a spicy all-black ensemble from United Wood, complete with evening gloves and lace trimmings.

The theme is rather befitting. Very often in movies, the past is depicted in black and white — the idea of a ‘monochrome past’ or a ‘flashback in a film reel’ — and that’s exactly what Lifestyle Asia KL’s year-end party aimed to do. Over the course of the night, we not only looked back at the most memorable moments from LSA100 but also touched on Lifestyle Asia KL’s journey since its inception ten years ago.

The party sprawled across the indoor space of the newly opened Collection ballroom while whisky, robust red wine and Moscato floated throughout the night — courtesy of Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Jacob’s Creek, accompanied by flavourful canapés. Emceed by LSA100 ‘Explorer’ Maggy Wang (and helmed by her sharp wit), guests began pouring in even before the clock struck 8.00PM.

After registering and getting in an obligatory photo op, they were ushered into the Collection ballroom through a special entrance tunnel where one hundred faces from our inaugural LSA100 list greeted them on either side. Of course, that’s before squeezing in yet another quick photo op within the tunnel to show off their stunning hairdos for the night — capturing a hundred (and more) hair moments with Shiseido Professional Malaysia.

Once inside, the mood picked up instantaneously. The guests made themselves right at home as they caught up with each other over cocktails and canapés. TikTok stars Azfar Heri, Jonathan Tan, Jovynn, Cabi, Leeloo, Alvy and Daisey Gorgeous occupied a high-top table as they got to filming together; top athletes Fariha Razak, Christian Didier Chin, Steffi Sarge Kaur, Goh Liu Ying and Farah Ann Hadi, as well as the entire national diving squad led by LSA100 ‘Rocketeer’ Leong Mun Yee, The Z List Nur Dhabitah Sabri, Wendy Ng, Gabriel Gilbert and Hanis Nazirul hung out by the throne in the centre of the ballroom courtesy of Chivas Regal; the girls of DOLLA graced the space with Sean Lee; the cutest Athisha Khan, Athina Kamarudin, Sherry Amin, Bella Dowanna and Farisha Iris brought their mega energy into the room; while fashion-forward It Girls Daiyan Trisha, Shalma Ainaa, Nia Atasha, Alicia Amin, Yaya Zahir and Nalisa Alia Amin took to the front of the stage, ready to break into dance.

And dance they did. The evening kicked off with a head-bobbing performance by rapper SYA as she hyped up the crowd with her single Madame, later joined by Asyraf Nasir in Glory — their collaborative song’s first ever live performance, right there at Lifestyle Asia KL’s LSA100 party. As soon as the crowd began moving, the rest followed through without a hitch.

After a rousing welcome speech by Steven Chan, Managing Director of BurdaLuxury KL, Martin Teo — the man of the hour himself, Editor of Lifestyle Asia KL — took to the stage clad in a classic Kit Woo ensemble. All around him, long-time Friends of LSA cheered as he officially launched the inaugural LSA100 in full pomp and splendour. A behind-the-scenes look into the making of LSA100 later, guests were treated to an exclusive performance by Vanessa Reynauld, Lifestyle Asia KL’s The Z List alumnus. Belting out Adele’s Easy on Me and immediately followed by the great Whitney Houston’s power ballad I Have Nothing, suffice to say that Vanessa’s rendition was utterly show-stopping. #periodt

At the far end of the Collection ballroom lay more easter eggs pointing to LSA100 — flanked by two walls that perfectly replicate the sets for ‘The Rule Breakers’ and ‘The Joy Sparkers’ cover shoots are life-size cutouts of all twenty-five of our cover stars. Guests could try to recreate the LSA100 covers with the props prepared and even interact with the cutouts for the perfect photo ops.

Somehow despite the time, that seemed to be just the beginning of the evening. The night only truly began when Maggy announced that the lucky draw was in session. The prizes — three units of BONIA’s Tino Cabin Luggage worth RM899 each; and three pairs of return flight tickets to Busan, South Korea; Osaka, Japan and Gold Coast, Australia respectively via AirAsia X — received the biggest cheers of acclaim from the crowd. All guests held their breaths and were kept on their toes as Editor Martin Teo and BurdaLuxury CEO Steven Chan pulled the lucky numbers from the deciding bowl of fortune.

The setting for the soirée turned into a dance party as none other than the illustrious DJ Blink took to the stage, spinning out tunes with pumped-up bass and nostalgic melodies, tempting more than half of the guests to stay on. It wasn’t until a few hours later that the make-do dancefloor finally cleared for the night and the partygoers, surely regrettably, bid their peers goodbye — till the next one, of course!

Lifestyle Asia KL would like to thank everyone for making Lifestyle Asia KL’s LSA100 Year End Party a successful and memorable event. LSA100 is brought to you by Chivas Regal, KOSÉ Malaysia, Jacob’s Creek, Shiseido Professional Malaysia, The Glenlivet, in partnership with PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur and Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Kuala Lumpur.

(Photography by Saufi Naudzri)