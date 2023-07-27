BTS-Member SUGA steals the limelight at star studded Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event featured the official launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. While the new smartphones are expected to get their own superstar status in South Korea and the rest of the world, the event itself saw a couple of popular faces gracing it. The star-studded event was attended by a few K-pop stars as well as an American actress. However, it was Suga from BTS who truly stole the show with his presence.

The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 was hosted in Seoul, South Korea and Samsung left no stone unturned to gain all the attention it possibly could for its launch. Other than SUGA from BTS, the event also saw the Stray Kids posing for photos for the Korean media. Another surprise visit came from American actress Sydney Sweeney, whose shot to fame as part of the Emmy-winning tv show Euphoria. Sweeney herself was nominated for an Emmy last year.

Here’s a quick look at the stars that attended the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.

BTS-member SUGA attends the Samsung Unpacked 2023 event

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 got attention for their technological innovations, it was a brief glimpse of SUGA from BTS that got the crowd truly charged up. Samsung had been teasing an association with SUGA ahead of the event and while we know little about the campaign, his presence played a big role. Hence, it comes as no surprise to see #GalaxyUnpacked on Twitter full of clips showing a brief glimpse of SUGA and his thumbs-up approval.

SUGA was wearing an oversized black coat as well as a trouser, checking out the presentation. When asked for his feedback on the new Samsung Galaxy phones, SUGA looked at the camera and gave his approval. The BTS army may know that SUGA has been supporting Samsung’s Galaxy devices even before an official collaboration came into effect between Samsung and BTS.

Sadly, SUGA didn’t give any live performances and was merely present as a guest.

Other than SUGA, it was the American actress Sydney Sweeney who was present as part of a collaboration with Samsung for the Galaxy Z Flip 5. After her short commercial played out, Sweeney took to the limelight and quickly grabbed a selfie using the phone’s cover display. For those in the dark, Sydney Sweeney got her fame from the teen drama series Euphoria as well as Quentin Tarantino’s comedy-drama Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The Stray Kids, a popular K-pop band formed in 2017, was also seen posing for a photoshoot in front of the Korean media as well as the fans.

This article first appeared on Augustman Malaysia

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Augustman / Amritanshu Mukherjee)