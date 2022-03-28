Bulgari launches the B.zero1 New Classic Collection to usher in new beginnings

Bulgari Malaysia brought some of the most prominent influential media, celebrities, and tastemakers at The Estate on Federal Hill to celebrate the launch of B.zero1 New Classic Collection.

First created in 1999 to celebrate the future and welcome the new millennium, the B.zero1 collection by Bulgari channels the strength that underlies every fresh start even through its name. The “B” stands for Bulgari, “zero” for the year ‘00 and the number “1” for new beginnings. The new 2022 B.zero 1 creation is there to commemorate every moment and remind every one of us to dive with fierceness into ourselves and give shape to our visions.

To celebrate the power of great achievements and new beginnings, Bulgari brought together a group of influential media, celebrities, and tastemakers at The Estate on Federal Hill to celebrate the new B.zero1 New Classic Collection. Hosted by Jeffery Hung, Regional Director of Bulgari SEA, the evening festivities were underway as the guests entered the beautiful colonial style mansion with a breath-taking view overlooking the KL city skyline. There, they had the opportunity to preview the new assortment.

The guests — including Scha Alyahya, Awal Ashaari, Marion Caunter, Shalma Ainaa, Jojo Goh, Eyka Farhana, Jane Chuck, Phei Yong, Christinna Kuan, Jestinna Kuan, Ashley Lau, Nazreem Musa, Intan Najuwa, Junees Teoh and Rubini Sambanthan — were entertained by DJ Bate and DJ Blink all through the night. Later that evening, the multi-talented and millennial icon, Daiyan Trisha took the stage for a high-energy performance, and the night ended with a spectacular fireworks display.

The 2022 B.zero1 New Classic Collection

Always a step ahead of the times and driven by its spirit of innovation, the 2022 B.zero1 debuts with a reinterpretation of its timeless classic, enriched with a wave-shaped diamond décor — symbolising powerful momentum toward opportunities, personal growth and positive change. This subtle touch adds a note of sophistication to the timeless and eternally modern design of the icon, giving shape to a new classic.

Available in the three-band version in 18-carat yellow, rose or white gold, this new rendition fuses its legendary convention-defying spirit with the evocative force of its new inspiration.

Discover the new Bulgari B.zero1 New Classic in boutiques today, and learn more about Bulgari on its official website.