Cartier ‘unwraps’ its dazzling Christmas Lounge at The Gardens Mall

In the month of December, indulge in the beauty of Cartier at The Gardens Mall — for Christmas with a shiny flair.

‘Tis the season to be twinkling! From now till 31st December 2022, Cartier is ringing in the most wonderful time of year with its very own Christmas Lounge at The Gardens Mall. The iconic jewellery brand is putting up an impressive display not only for Cartier connoisseurs, but also anyone who loves to indulge in the joyous Christmas spirit. Drawing on the dazzling lights of Broadway, you’ll be greeted by an array of specially-made light bulbs as you step into the Christmas Lounge — and be completely transported to a radiant space.

Inside the Christmas Lounge is where the magic happens. From a mesmerising Infinity Mirror to nostalgic postcard-writing stations that take you to the days of Christmas past, there are plenty of interactive spots for you to discover and imbue that eternal spirit of love.

On top of that, you’ll also get to immortalise your special moments in the Christmas Lounge with a polaroid picture for you to take home. Adding to the holiday flair are towering Christmas Trees decked with colourful baubles — of course, featuring the Maison’s signature Double C motif — flanked by large LED screens that plays festive Cartier visuals.

The celebrations don’t stop beyond the shimmering walls of the Lounge. Near The Lush Garden (Cartier’s second boutique in Malaysia), you’ll also be able to spot some stunningly decorated installations. A photo op calls with a life-sized Christmas Tree, dazzling window displays and a larger version of the Infinity Mirror — for the ultimate Christmassy feel.

Cartier’s special Christmas Lounge is open now till the end of December, so do be sure to drop by The Gardens Mall amid your festivities!

(Images by Cartier)