Catch these new podcasts, virtual tours and concerts right from your home

What latest podcasts, virtual tours and concerts you can tune into at home?

If you can’t make it to the zoo, let the animal exhibit come to you. Apart from working, cooking and working out, try these unique avenues to kick back, relax and self-improve. Some are completely free, while others require a small fee. But you’ll feel good about yourself in return for supporting these enterprises amidst trying times.

Glenfiddich, Where Next?

The scotch whisky distillery is teaming up with TEDxKL to produce a series of engaging and motivational talks by faces familiar to us including the inspirational and legendary squash player Datuk Nicol David. Listen to the chronicle of her journey and how she fostered a tenacious mind, as well as Cheryl Goh, marketing extraordinaire from Grab about achieving growth during the pandemic.

Empirics Asia Podcast

Homegrown champion of knowledge Melvin Poh through his platform Empirics Asia unveils a podcast channel, the Empirics Asia Podcast, hosted entirely by artificial intelligence. According to Melvin, the AI will produce the episode by drawing from Empirics’ existing publishing infrastructure which has already published over 1 million open-access knowledge articles. Tune in and discover how this innovative podcast will make you knowledge rich.

Aquaria KLCC

(Photo: Tomáš Nožina on Unsplash)

The state-of-the-art aquarium might be closed to visitors right now, but carers of these adorable marine creatures are still working hard to keep these animals safe and sound. Log onto its official Instagram account to access a live feeding session, or embark upon a virtual tour of the exhibit where your children get to learn about science in an interactive session.

Turtle Conservation Society of Malaysia

(Photo: Randall Ruiz on Unsplash)

For those of us who yearn for a taste of the East Coast but can’t get there due to travel restrictions, you can now get a taste of it by joining a virtual tour conducted by the Turtle Conservation Society of Malaysia. Hosted by Dr Pelf, one of Malaysia’s most prominent environmentalists and scientists, you will learn everything about the differences between species of turtles, the life cycle of a turtle and much more.

SuperM

Don’t worry about not being able to secure the coveted front-row seat, in this virtual concert by K-Pop sensation SuperM, you can get up close without intrusion by other fans. Despite their “birth” in only 2019, the group has conquered the summit of Billboard 200 thanks to their debut EP, making them the only Asian artists to do so in the chart’s history.

Singapore Zoo

Buddy the Golden Retriever (Photo: Singapore Zoo)

Make a virtual trip down to Singapore’s world-class menagerie as icons of the zoo Buddy the Golden Retriever and Mio the Scarlet Macaw headline The Weekend Show. Live on Saturday, 17 July 2021, at 12pm, watch how trainers of the Singapore Zoo keep their residents in good health and share expert tips on how to take care of your own pets.

