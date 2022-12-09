Coach rings in the holiday season with ‘Coach on the Move’

Complete with a double-decker bus and a life-sized Rexy, Coach debuts ‘Coach on the Move’ to celebrate the kid in all of us.

Coach has always known how to pull up in style. From bringing a white Christmas to sunny ol’ Malaysia last year, with animals suited up for winter activities like skiing and frolicking in the snow to the ‘grunge meets vintage’ style in 2018, the American luxury fashion house cleverly curates its campaigns to capture the mood of the season. This year, to amp up the joy and cheer in this festive month, the brand is bringing forth “Coach on The Move”, a bespoke holiday experience travelling across four major cities in Malaysia throughout December.

Unfolding at APW Bangsar Kuala Lumpur last weekend, the launch featured a life-sized Rexy, Coach’s fearless mascot since 2016, who has been seen in three different holiday designs in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. Of course, not forgetting a double-decker bus for the eponymous “Coach on the Move” — decorated in what can only be described as merry, bright and joyful Coach holiday décor. Decked out across the space are also colourful outdoor lounges and multiple corners for the perfect photo op. There are also special campers with collaborative merchandise and surprises including one from Chuck’s (thank you Jane) and Gigi Coffee for you to get your coffee fix!

Attendees included cosplay royalty Hakken, Singaporean actor and singer Glenn Yong, Singaporean singer-songwriter Lullaboy, some of the hottest stars today, Anna Jobling, Alvin Chong, Isaac Voo, Nalisa Alia Amin, Christinna, Jestinna and Perry Kuan, as well as TikTok personalities Alex Ho, Imran Bard, Miss Alvy, Gajen Chandra, the girls of pop group sensation DOLLA, Ceddy and Vanessa Reynauld. Throughout the evening, guests were treated to the musical stylings from a rotating cast of performers — popular DJ Jovynn; Singapore’s beloved ALYPH with his hit song “SWIPE”; followed by headline act Joe Flizzow as he rocked the house before the evening culminated in an upbeat ‘rollicking’ with DJ Blink.

Departing from APW Bangsar Kuala Lumpur, the next destination for “Coach on the Move” is in Johor for the weekend, from 9th to 11th December. Next weekend from 16th to 18th December, Rexy and the double-decker bus lands in Hin Bus Depot in Penang, before making its final stop at IOI City Mall in Putrajaya for the big Christmas weekend itself, from 23rd to 25th December.

(Photos by Coach)