Covid-19 cases lead to Miss World 2021 postponing; Malaysian contestant diagnosed

The finale of the coveted beauty pageant Miss World 2021 has been postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19. The global broadcast of the pageant, that was being held in Puerto Rico, was supposed to take place on Thursday night local time but has now been rescheduled and will take place sometime within the next 90 days, according to the official statement.

The decision to postpone the final was taken after many contestants, including Malaysia’s Dr Lavanya Sivaji, tested positive. Her official Instagram account confirmed her COVID positive diagnosis. The decision to postpone followed soon after.

The pageant’s official press release also mentioned that this step was taken keeping in mind the ‘health and safety interest of the contestants, staff, crew and general public.”

It read, “After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organisers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot to be held within the next 90 days.”

The release also said, “As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room. However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made. The next step according to the medical experts is immediate quarantine, pending observation and further testing according to best practices in situations like this. Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries.”

CEO of Miss World Ltd, Julia Morley said, “We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown. Puerto Rico offers a safe environment and a spectacular backdrop for filming the Miss World Festival!”

Dr Lavanya Sivaji is a medical practitioner and a welfare advocate for Orang Asli.

Recently, India’s Harnaaz Sandhu won Miss Universe 2021.

