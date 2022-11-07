Event: Hush Puppies launched the limited-edition Super-J ‘Betsy’

Here’s a recap of the Hush Puppies Super-J ‘Besty’ launch on 27th October 2022 at its Pavilion KL store.

Celebrating “street cool” and defining the brand’s iconic mascot, Hush Puppies launched the Super-J ‘Betsy’ as tribute to Jason the basset hound. The capsule collection revolved around the theme of courage and being bold — much like the zesty spirit of The Z List alumnus Layla Sania who starred in the Super-J ‘Betsy’ campaign recently.

The Betsy perfectly embodies street vibes with graphic prints, gold and green accents and an intentional mismatched design. Each pair comprises one side with a lace and the other without, finished off with Hush Puppies’ logo and ‘Super-J’ in a handwritten-style leitmotif.

Starting with a classic carte blanche, the shoes put a twist to one of the most popular combination in the past decade where style meets comfort — both of equal parts. The Gen-Z singer Layla echoed “It’s just very different from the other shoes out there. And you can even mix and match if you want to wear both colours together. They also go with pretty much anything — I can wear them every day, or for a semi-formal look.”

In conjunction with the release on 27th October 2022, Hush Puppies organised an official launch event on the same day at its Pavilion KL store. The super cute Jason the basset hound, now taking on a superhero mode, made a special appearance at the exclusive event.

The event also saw guests engaging creatively with the ‘graphic wall’ — doodling and sketching everything from a cartoon character to their own version of the sneaker on the black-and-white wall. The Super-J ‘Betsy’ embodied this ethos exactly, inviting everyone to express their artistic side freely.

Guests also received a limited Super-J ‘Betsy’ and had their shoes customised on the spot by resident artist — taking personalisation to the next level.

The Hush Puppies Super-J ‘Betsy’ is available in green or gold, priced at RM269 per pair; and will be available from 27th October onwards at all Hush Puppies stores nationwide. Learn more about the collection on its official website HERE.