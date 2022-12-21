Gallery: Lifestyle Asia KL’s LSA100 Year End Party

The LSA100 Year End Party, the biggest soirée by Lifestyle Asia KL yet, was held in conjunction with the launch of the inaugural LSA100. Launched just last month, LSA100 is a list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential and brightest names: celebrating their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. From the fabulous to the infamous, LSA100 comprises bellwethers of fashion, beauty, travel, art, entertainment, sports and more. The cosy cocktail fête turned dance party was hosted by LSA100 ‘Explorer’ Maggy Wang. The Year End Party took place inside the intimately lit ballroom in PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur, taking guests through the colourful entrance tunnel adorned with the hundred faces from the LSA100 list and toward the life-size cutouts of our cover stars at the far end. Guests including Daiyan Trisha, Nazreem Musa, Shalma Ainaa, Nia Atasha, Sean Lee, Alicia Amin, Hael Husaini, Bella Dowanna, Leong Mun Yee, Steffi Sarge Kaur, Joey Leong, Alia Bastamam, and the girls of DOLLA joined Lifestyle Asia KL’s Editor Martin Teo in a pre-party mingle before the party kicked off in full swing. Of course, cocktails and drinks—courtesy of Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Jacob’s Creek—flowed throughout the evening.
(Photos by Saufi Nazri)
Puteri Yasmin Suraya
Brand & Partnerships Writer
Hailing from an English Literature & Creative Writing background, Yasmin has a deep love for fiction and poetry. When she’s not writing or café-hopping, she spends most of her time in the comfort of her own room binge-watching period romances, (badly) belting out show tunes, and curating Spotify playlists to match her mood for the week.