Gallery: Lifestyle Asia KL’s LSA100 Year End Party

Shalma Ainaa
Shahrezzan Ezani, Idi Najeem
Leong Mun Yee
Sean Lee
Hael Husaini
Rubini Sambanthan
Daiyan Trisha
Joey Leong
Nia Atasha
Steffi Sarge Kaur
Wayne
Daniel Cheang, Miss Alvy
Alicia Amin, KF Bong
Francisca Luhong James
Farisha Iris
Iman Mohamed Osman, Dada Herzog Alattas
Ceddy Ang
Alia Bastamam
Annice Lyn
Wardy Yap
AJ Roosley, Sherry Amin
Nalisa Alia Amin
Chronicles of Fuying, Lovell, Lyndia Lee
Aaron Chin, January So
Fariha Razak
Athina Kamarudin, Bella Dowanna
Leeloo, Jovynn
Jane Teoh
The LSA100 Year End Party, the biggest soirée by Lifestyle Asia KL yet, was held in conjunction with the launch of the inaugural LSA100. Launched just last month, LSA100 is a list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential and brightest names: celebrating their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. From the fabulous to the infamous, LSA100 comprises bellwethers of fashion, beauty, travel, art, entertainment, sports and more. The cosy cocktail fête turned dance party was hosted by LSA100 ‘Explorer’ Maggy Wang. The Year End Party took place inside the intimately lit ballroom in PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur, taking guests through the colourful entrance tunnel adorned with the hundred faces from the LSA100 list and toward the life-size cutouts of our cover stars at the far end. Guests including Daiyan Trisha, Nazreem Musa, Shalma Ainaa, Nia Atasha, Sean Lee, Alicia Amin, Hael Husaini, Bella Dowanna, Leong Mun Yee, Steffi Sarge Kaur, Joey Leong, Alia Bastamam, and the girls of DOLLA joined Lifestyle Asia KL’s Editor Martin Teo in a pre-party mingle before the party kicked off in full swing. Of course, cocktails and drinks—courtesy of Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Jacob’s Creek—flowed throughout the evening.
The LSA100 Year End Party, the biggest soirée by Lifestyle Asia KL yet, was held in conjunction with the launch of the inaugural LSA100. Launched just last month, LSA100 is a list that recognises Malaysia’s most influential and brightest names: celebrating their talents, contributions, successes and milestones. From the fabulous to the infamous, LSA100 comprises bellwethers of fashion, beauty, travel, art, entertainment, sports and more. The cosy cocktail fête turned dance party was hosted by LSA100 ‘Explorer’ Maggy Wang. The Year End Party took place inside the intimately lit ballroom in PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur, taking guests through the colourful entrance tunnel adorned with the hundred faces from the LSA100 list and toward the life-size cutouts of our cover stars at the far end. Guests including Daiyan Trisha, Nazreem Musa, Shalma Ainaa, Nia Atasha, Sean Lee, Alicia Amin, Hael Husaini, Bella Dowanna, Leong Mun Yee, Steffi Sarge Kaur, Joey Leong, Alia Bastamam, and the girls of DOLLA joined Lifestyle Asia KL’s Editor Martin Teo in a pre-party mingle before the party kicked off in full swing. Of course, cocktails and drinks—courtesy of Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Jacob’s Creek—flowed throughout the evening.
Puteri Yasmin Suraya
Brand & Partnerships Writer
Hailing from an English Literature & Creative Writing background, Yasmin has a deep love for fiction and poetry. When she’s not writing or café-hopping, she spends most of her time in the comfort of her own room binge-watching period romances, (badly) belting out show tunes, and curating Spotify playlists to match her mood for the week.