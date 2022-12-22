Gallery: The best dressed at Lifestyle Asia KL’s LSA100 Year End Party

If there’s just one takeaway that can be plucked from Lifestyle Asia KL’s recent LSA100 Year End Party, it’s that our guests certainly know how to dress to the nines. Even with a dress code as definitive as black-and-white or ‘monochrome’, the crowd pulled up in a unique array of outfits: ranging from casual yet cool, to comfortable with a touch of classy. LSA100 ‘Joy Sparker’ Daiyan Trisha arrived in an all-black ensemble from United Wood, complete with evening gloves and lace trimmings. Shalma Ainaa, ‘Rule Breaker’ of the LSA100 list, donned Ivan Young’s black and white plaid dress with a high ponytail to complete her look for the evening. Her fellow ‘Rule Breaker’ cover star, Nalisa Alia Amin was seen wearing an alluring black velvet dress with a high cut, and accessorised with a pair of glittering silver-black heels. Even celebrity couple January So and Aaron Chin, known for their ‘quietly mysterious’ personalities, pulled up in a puffed up skirt and sleek, all-black ensemble respectively. It was exciting to see how the guests interpreted the loose dress code for the evening — ultimately resulting in a bold mixture of looks throughout the night. Scroll through the gallery for our picks of the ‘best dressed’ at the LSA100 Year End party!

(Photos by Saufi Nazri)