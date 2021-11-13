Home > Culture > Events > Gallery: The Z List Award Ceremony and Dinner
13 Nov 2021

Gallery: The Z List Award Ceremony and Dinner

Puteri Yasmin Suraya
The Z List Award ceremony, hosted by Lifestyle Asia KL at W Kuala Lumpur, saw a number of guests in attendance — brand partners, VIP guests and not forgetting of course the celebrated awardees of the night: singer and entrepreneur Masya Masyitah, rapper Bunga, national tennis athlete Christian Didier Chin, racing driver Alister Yoong, vegan MMA fighter Colleen Augustin, and singer Ismail Izzani. Presenting the awards to the respective ‘The Z List’ honourees were Managing Director of Burda Luxury KL, Steven Chan and PR & Communications Manager of Bonia, Shaza Iman Ridzwan, as well as Associate Publisher, Rubin Khoo and Andrew Chiam of De’Longhi. Guests not only enjoyed surprise a cappella performances by some of the talented singers in The Z List, but also walked away with a surprise goodie bag which comprised products from Bonia, Sephora, TWG Malaysia, and LG Electronics Malaysia. Scroll through the gallery for some of the highlights of The Z List Award ceremony.
