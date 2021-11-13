Home > Culture > Events > Gallery: The Z List get creative at the Flower Workshop presented by belif Malaysia
Culture
13 Nov 2021 10:00 AM

Gallery: The Z List get creative at the Flower Workshop presented by belif Malaysia

Puteri Yasmin Suraya
Gallery: The Z List get creative at the Flower Workshop presented by belif Malaysia
Culture
Gallery: The Z List get creative at the Flower Workshop presented by belif Malaysia
As part of The Z List Award ceremony, The Z List attended a special flower workshop in partnership with belif Malaysia. The workshop was held at WOOBAR in W Kuala Lumpur, after the guests indulged in the Pink Afternoon Tea. The attendees in question  vegan MMA fighter Colleen Augustin, rapper Bunga; singer and entrepreneur Masya Masyitah; racing driver Alister Yoong; national tennis player Christian Didier Chin; as well as singer and actor Ismail Izzani — were tasked to design a mini flower terrarium in a bell jar, featuring the belif’s The True Cream - Aqua Bomb as its centrepiece. Scroll through the gallery for some of the highlights of the belif Flower Workshop with the Z List.
Gallery: The Z List get creative at the Flower Workshop presented by belif Malaysia
Start slideshow
Event Gallery belif The Z List
Puteri Yasmin Suraya

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl