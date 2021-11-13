Gallery: The Z List get creative at the Flower Workshop presented by belif Malaysia

The Z List, along with their guests at the belif Flower Workshop.
Alister Yoong and Antonia McDonald show off their completed bell jar designs with belif’s The True Cream – Aqua Bomb.
The Z List hard at work on their mini flower terraria.
The True Cream – Aqua Bomb by belif serves as the bell jar’s centrepiece.
Eric Lim of Flowerboy Studio leads the flower workshop.
Eric Lim guides Bunga and Ismail Izzani with their flower terraria.
Bunga and Raja Sofia, with their finished products.
Masya Masyitah poses with her mother, Zalilah Mat Noor along with their finished products.
Colleen Augustin creating the base for her mini flower terrarium.
Ismail Izzani and Masya Masyitah trimming the preserved flowers needed to decorate their mini terraria with.
Mini flower terrarium created by Christian Didier Chin.
The Z List hard at work creating their mini flower terraria.
Bunga trimming preserved flowers to adorn the base of her bell jar terrarium.
Bunga receives a special kit from belif, which includes the Youth Creator Age Knockdown series.
Collen Augustin and her guest, Kasun J show off their completed bell jar flower terraria.
Colleen Augustin receives a special kit from belif, which includes the Youth Creator Age Knockdown series.
Ismail Izzani proudly displaying his completed flower terrarium.
Ismail Izzani receives a special kit from belif, which includes the Manology series.
The three ‘best’ designs are crowned, and they claim the winning title: Alister Yoong, Masya Masyitah and Raja Intan Sofia, a guest of Bunga.
Christian Didier Chin with his completed design.
Christian Didier Chin receives a special kit from belif, which includes the Manology series.
Alister Yoong receives a special kit from belif, which includes the Manology series.
Masya Masyitah looking very proud of her final product, and rightfully so!
Masya Masyitah receives a special kit from belif, which includes the Youth Creator Age Knockdown series.
The Z List Brand Partners: BONIA, De’Longhi, Kenwood and Volvo.