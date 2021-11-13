Home > Culture > Events > Gallery: The Z List Staycation at W Kuala Lumpur
13 Nov 2021 10:10 AM

Gallery: The Z List Staycation at W Kuala Lumpur

Puteri Yasmin Suraya
As part of The Z List Award ceremony, the Z List — vegan MMA fighter Colleen Augustin, rapper Bunga; singer and entrepreneur Masya Masyitah; racing driver Alister Yoong; national tennis player Christian Didier Chin, and singer and actor Ismail Izzani — got a chance to enjoy a staycation at W Kuala Lumpur. From the Pink Afternoon tea at WOOBAR and award dinner at YEN, to a HIIT 2.0 workout session on water before breakfast, the Gen Z-ers got the full ‘Living The Good Life’ experience. We also threw lots of surprises for The Z List and their guests, with gift drops from supportive brand partners including Ken’s Apothecary, Godiva Malaysia, and LG Electronics Malaysia. As part of the itinerary, Lifestyle Asia KL also collaborated with COCOdry for a special styling suite in W Kuala Lumpur’s Marvellous Suite, and some of The Z List guests even got their hair styled for The Z List Award dinner. Scroll through the gallery for some of the highlights during their staycation at W Kuala Lumpur.
