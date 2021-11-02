Get the lowdown on The Z List Award Dinner at W Kuala Lumpur

We celebrated The Z List with a bang at W Kuala Lumpur.

Lifestyle Asia KL celebrated the inaugural ‘The Z List Award’ with fellow honourees, brand partners, and VIP guests at W Kuala Lumpur last night. The Z List Award ceremony witnessed a conglomerate of the awardees including singer and entrepreneur Masya Masyitah, rapper Bunga, national tennis athlete Christian Didier Chin, racing driver Alister Yoong, vegan MMA fighter Colleen Augustin, and singer Ismail Izzani.

While some of The Z List awardees including Kon Wen Wei, Firdhaus, Iman Alysha and Irvine Quek weren’t able to attend due to personal reasons, the celebration was nothing short of excitement, laughter, and warm camaraderie.

The Gen-Zers arrived early for a compulsory Covid-19 test, before being allowed to adjourn to Woobar for afternoon tea and a flower workshop in partnerships with belif Malaysia. Believing in the power of simplicity and sincerity, the workshop is a great introduction of the range of skincare to the attendees — understand how belif is playing its part in minimising unnecessary packaging, eliminating harmful synthetic substances in its line of products, and staying true to delivering skincare that’s free of artificial preservatives, synthetic dyes and fragrances, mineral oils, and animal origin ingredients — perfect for those new to the sustainability context.

As part of the itinerary, Lifestyle Asia KL also collaborated COCOdry for a special styling suite in W Kuala Lumpur’s Marvellous Suite. Some of The Z List guests got their hair curled and coiffed for the occasion.

The award dinner was held at YEN, W Kuala Lumpur, with a seven-course Cantonese menu — some guest paired the tantalising dishes with the complex flavours of Chivas Regal XV.

Presenting the awards to the respective ‘The Z List’ Awardees were Managing Director of Burda Luxury KL, Steven Chan and PR & Communications Manager of Bonia, Shaza Iman Ridzwan, as well as Associate Publisher, Rubin Khoo and Andrew Chiam of De’Longhi.

Guests were also treated with a surprise performance by Bunga who did an a cappella version of Adele’s Easy on Me. And in the spirit of the Gen-Z — spontaneous, fearless and super cool — Ismail Izzani took over the floor with his short rendition of Peaches by Justin Bieber. He passed on the microphone to Masya Masyitah who serenaded a Cantonese number, belting the song effortlessly with her powerful vocals.

All guests walked home with amazing goodies comprising a hand sanitiser and leather pouch by Bonia, the new LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Mask by LG Electronics Malaysia, products from Sephora, as well as a box of tea from TWG Malaysia.

As part of the award ceremony, The Z List awardees and their guests enjoyed an exclusive staycation at W Kuala Lumpur prepared by the Lifestyle Asia KL team. Throughout their one-night stay, we’ve managed to pamper the boys and girls with surprises in the form of ‘gift drops’ — thanks to our friends at LG Electronics Malaysia, Godiva Malaysia & Valiram, as well as Diptyque Malaysia & Ken’s Apothecary.

Lifestyle Asia KL would like to thank everyone for making The Z List 2021 a successful and memorable event.