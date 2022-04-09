Raya pop-ups and events to check out this year

With Hari Raya around the corner, it’s time to plan your weekend by visiting the most exciting pop-ups, events and more.

Now that Malaysia is in its transition to the endemic phase, we’re expecting a return to normalcy for this Hari Raya 2022 with more in-person events being held.

Several Hari Raya and Ramadan bazaars and pop-ups are being planned for this year, and Malaysians of all races are keen to participate after two years of muted celebrations. Who doesn’t love the spirit of Raya bazaars — buzzing with activity, full of glorious food and other unique offerings?

If you’re looking for some homemade kuih, gifts, a brand-new outfit, or just looking to get into the spirit of Raya, here are some fun events to check out. Be sure to bookmark this page as we continue to add more Raya events during the month of Ramadan in 2022.

Hari Raya events that you should know about in 2022:

Raya Pop-Up Store





Ethical fashion platform Dia Guild is collaborating with renowned local designer Khoon Hooi, for their Raya pop-up store this Saturday, April 9th, from 10 am to 7 pm. Held at APW Bangsar, Dia aims to champion Southeast Asia’s culture and creativity with a greater appreciation of the masterpieces they have worked on with love and passion to create.

The Raya Pop-Up store is set to showcase Dia’s new traditional and handcrafted jewellery and accessory collections for Raya, along with Khoon Hooi’s latest Bespoke Raya and lifestyle collections, where he infused Asian culture into festive clothing with a contemporary twist. Some of the designs featured in this event are brand new prints of Khoon Hooi’s popular Chiasa bags and Dia’s new Raya collection of one-of-a-kind obi silk bags from Sophia by Shirley. Khoon Hooi’s bespoke Raya collection with stunning tailor-made kebayas, as well as Dia’s full range of jewellery brands, will also be on show.

Chinatown Corner

Image credit: Four Points By Sheraton

Chinatown Corner, a dedicated pop up space on the ground floor of the Four Points Hotel, Chinatown KL, is taking place on 16-17 April at 12 pm to 7 pm. The Chinatown Corner presents a modern take of the traditional Ramadan Bazaar, featuring delectable treats, gifts and clothing. Among the many participating vendors are Picha Eats, Hetam, Bayou, and Asli by E.

Cerita Raya

The Messy Club, a creative platform, is putting on the Cerita Raya bazaar once again this year at Rumah Tangsi, Kuala Lumpur. It will be held over the next three weekends: 9-10, 16-17 and 23-24th April, from 11 am to 10 pm. This free event is slated to host over 200 vendors this time around, from creatives, F&B, music, exhibitions and more. This event will definitely get you in the Raya spirit!

IPC Jumpaverse Raya

Image credit: IPC

IPC Shopping Centre (IPC) at Mutiara Damansara is celebrating Ramadan and Hari Raya with their “Jumpaverse” campaign from now till 15th May where shoppers will enjoy special promotions and great rewards when they visit and shop at IPC Shopping Centre.

Shoppers can expect fun and exciting activities such as free weekend arts and craft children’s workshops, cultural music and dance performances. Plus, mascots Små Club Buddies will be making their rounds. IPC has also transformed their outdoor al-fresco area where Muslim diners can berbuka puasa with their friends and family.

Hero image credit: IPC, Featured image credit: Khoon Hooi

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia