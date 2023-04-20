Heineken says no to overworking in its latest ‘Work Responsibly’ campaign

Heineken spreads awareness on work-life balance in its latest ‘Work Responsibly’ campaign with Korean actor Park Hyung Sik.

Trying to succeed in a cutthroat workplace and surviving the endless deadlines, employees are always pushing themselves to prove their competency at work. Of course, achieving something at work feels great and satisfying even, but success would be meaningless if you don’t have friends and family to celebrate with. Hence, Heineken has created this campaign, reminding everyone that work is important — but so are friends and a life outside of work.

Looking into the ‘Work Responsibly’ campaign by Heineken

The campaign video starts with Park Hyung Sik going on Instagram Live in a bar and ends up being caught in some paranormal activities. It turns out that an employee who “ghosted” his friends for work came to the bar as an actual ghost! While the short video is slightly exaggerated for comedic purposes, overworking is a real and common problem.

A study by YouGov has shown that 41% of Malaysian employees have “ghosted” their friends when work duty calls. Over-focusing on work naturally leads to burnout and makes one grow distant from loved ones. Despite various efforts being put out to encourage a work-life balance like annual leaves, flexible work time, and mental wellness days, the efforts did not avail. Even though 91% of employees are aware that having a good social life helps relieve work stress, relaxing and letting go when there are piles of work waiting is easier said than done.

Heineken‘s campaign has a #WorkResponsibly platform that aims to raise awareness on the seriousness of over-focusing on work. Remember, work is important, but just like everything else, it should be done in moderation (definitely not to the extent of detaching yourself from friends and family).

Showing real determination to spread the message, Heineken has launched 40 branches of the Ghosted Bar — running from 9 May to 31 May (6.00pm – 10.00pm). These bars are created to remind employees when it’s time to break free from an intense day of work and unwind with friends and family. The Ghosted Bars are available across Penang, Ipoh, Klang Valley, and Johor.

Click HERE for more information.

(All photos credit: Heineken)