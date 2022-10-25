facebook
The Chainsmokers, Yunohoo, and NYK to perform at Heineken’s upcoming music event
25 Oct 2022 10:52 PM

The Chainsmokers, Yunohoo, and NYK to perform at Heineken’s upcoming music event

Ronn Tan

Check out Heineken’s latest music campaign featuring international pop duo The Chainsmokers, NYK, Yunohoo, and more.

Calling all music enthusiasts! Heineken will be launching its exciting  “Refresh Your Music, Refresh Your Nights” campaign in Asia, starting right here in Malaysia. The upcoming Heineken event at Pavilion Skytropolis, Genting Highlands on 9 December 2022 will feature The Chainsmokers (known for hits such as ‘Closer’, ‘#Selfie’, and ‘Call You Mine’) as well as two notable local artists.

Heineken Refresh Music Concert NYK
NYK is known for hits such as ‘Faded’ and ‘Daylight’

The musicians — NYK and Yunohoo — will each perform a song by The Chainsmokers’ in their own unique styles. A refresh, if you will. Fans can expect experimental, versatile, and diverse approaches by both Malaysian representatives; known for their genre-blending sounds.

Heineken Refresh Music Concert Yunohoo
Yunohoo is a trilingual rapper formerly known as RubbaBend

The one-day Heineken event will also see special appearances by local party favourites DJ BATE, DJ Blink, and DJ Julian. If you’re interested to attend the epic musical affair, exclusive invites are up for grabs from now until 14 November 2022 here.

Note that this event is strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 years old and above only. For more information about Heineken’s “Refresh Your Music, Refresh Your Nights” campaign, visit this website.

(Images by Heineken)

After graduating with a Masters in Fashion Journalism from Instituto Marangoni London, Ronn took on a role at BURO Malaysia as Lifestyle Writer. Now on a more project-centric position with Lifestyle Asia KL, he actively writes about drinks, fashion, and everything cool. When he's not typing on the laptop or managing a shoot, you will find him visiting the newest restaurants, drinking a Negroni, and complaining about a lack of clothes to wear.

 
