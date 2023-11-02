I Rise We Rise: Chivas Regal celebrates with an electrifying night of cocktails, music and streetwear

Here’s everything that went down at the recent ‘I Rise We Rise’ event hosted by Chivas Regal, from music and drinks to streetwear.

Chivas Regal’s ‘I Rise, We Rise’ event returned for the second time this year at the Mines International Exhibition Convention Centre (MIECC). The electrifying occasion, held on 21 October 2023, was attended by approximately 3,000 enthusiasts of music, whisky and fun times. In true ‘I Rise, We Rise’ spirit, Chivas Regal teamed up with streetwear designers, mixologists and musical maestros for the lively affair.

A myriad of DJs took the stage during the event, both local and international. To kick things off, DJs Valent and Jenni F entertained the crowd with their respective sets — getting everyone in the mood. Throughout the evening, many other acts took turns at the booth including DJs Joleen, Blink and BATE. The latter also partnered with musician Elva Suyan (she performed Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’) as well as an orchestra for a performance unlike any other. Of course, who can’t forget Dash Berlin and Rave Republic?

In addition to the music, Chivas Regal also collaborated with Penrose — one of Asia’s 50 Best Bars for 2023 — on specially created cocktails. Jon Lee, alongside Maria Escobia and Lai, curated a one-of-a-kind sensorial experience which guests had the opportunity to try. By choosing a preferred scent from three options, attendees were then given a specific libation based on that. The concoctions include Pimento Fizz (Chivas Regal 12 Years Old. Umeshu, Pimento Berry and Soda), Speyside Collins (with Chivas Regal Extra 13 Sherry Cask, Elderflower, Citrus and Tonka Bean) as well as Oak & Barley (with Chivas Regal XV, Barley, Burnt Sugar and Vermouth).

Another highlight of the ‘I Rise, We Rise’ event is the exciting alliance between Chivas Regal and the trio of Deckson Lim (TNTCO), Will Lim and Yung Kai. The collaboration involved the creation of limited edition merchandise featuring Doubleback and Zero Degrees. The former comprises the likes of oversized tees and reversible jacket whereas the latter consists of sparkly jewellery showcasing the Chivas Regal logo.

(All photos provided by Chivas Regal)