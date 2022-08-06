Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year

Returning to Pavilion KL this year is Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week, to be held from 17 August to 21 August 2022.

Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (or KLFW) is, unsurprisingly, one of the most-anticipated cultural events in the country. Since its inception in 2013, the fashion showcase — started by Andrew Tan — has set out to create a platform where local Malaysian designers and their amazing work can shine.

The annual event, celebrating the Malaysian fashion industry and all things local, was held every year since the beginning except for 2020 (yes, due to the Covid-19 pandemic). This year marks KLFW’s 10th showcase, which means ten years of creating interest in Malaysian fashion, bringing awareness to Malaysian designers’ Ready-To-Wear collections, as well as providing a space for the industry to share and network.

KLFW will return to Pavilion Kuala Lumpur for a five-day extravaganza once again from 17 August to 21 August 2022. This year’s event will feature both familiar and new names, such as Farah Khan, Behati, Alia Bastamam, Kit Woo, Khatreena, Bent, Glancez, Dickson Lim, Phyn Studio, and Rizman Ruzaini. KLFW 2022 is scheduled to begin at 2pm on 17 August with The KL 10 Designer Search and a special presentation by MODA (Malaysia Official Designers Association) and will close with a stylish bang with Nurita Harith on 21 August 2022. For the full calendar, click here.

In addition to Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, KLFW 2022 has also partnered with Samsung, AmBank, Moccona, Isuzu, and Tranz by Poh Kong for this year’s showcase. These brand partners will each play respective key roles during Kuala Lumpur (including on the runway).

It sure sounds like the Malaysian fashion industry’s about to be taken on an action-packed journey filled with style, creativity, glamour, and more. Are you excited for Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2022?

For more information about Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2022, visit this website.

(Photo by Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week)