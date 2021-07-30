A curated box that best represents how to live the good life in Kuala Lumpur.

When we thought the worst is over for the pandemic, how wrong were we? Positive covid cases have been soaring high the past few weeks despite the lockdown. Entertainment and dining outlets are still closed for visits and dine-ins. We’ve not been able to experience what Kuala Lumpur has to offer for the last couple of months, or even visiting new cafes and restaurants like we always do. Times are different and we’re still pretty much adapting.

As a guide to how you can live the best life in Kuala Lumpur, we have translated those experiences into our first #LSAGoodLifeBox. Even with the ongoing lockdown, life shouldn’t just stop there. For the debut edition of the Good Life Box, we’ve included essentials and products that would make staying at home a little more comfortable.

Products include coffee kit from De’Longhi, mug from BONIA, skincare products from KOSÉ, face masks from Volvo, pillowcases from Sunday Bedding, loungewear from OXWHITE and more — each to provide comfort and also activities that you can do at home.

We sent 10 of these Good Life Boxes to 10 lucky receivers, stay tuned to find out who!

Check out where you can get these items down below.