LSA100: Blanc 1664 brings in the ‘joie de vivre’ into LSA100 Year End Party

1664 Blanc elevated the energy at the LSA 100 Year End Party, turning the Renaissance KL Hotel & Convention Centre Grand Ballroom into the ultimate Blue Hour party hotspot.

Leading French brewery 1664 kicked off the LSA 100 Year End Party festivities with the enchanting 1664 Blue Hour takeover. Held at the Renaissance KL Hotel & Convention Centre Grand Ballroom, the expansive space bathed in the signature blue hue magically transformed from a pyjama dream setting into a pulsating party haven.

Mastering the art of starting a celebration, the French brand had DJ Choobs behind the deck, turning the event into the most electrifying event in town. Because, really, what’s a pyjama party without some dancing? The infectious ‘joie de vivre’ embedded in the 1664 experience resonates throughout the ballroom as the blue light permeated the room in unison with popular sing-a-long tunes.

The pop-up bar was a hub of social interaction, a place where the distinct character of 1664 shone through. From the signature white and blue decor to the servers embodying the brand spirit, every detail enhanced the immersive journey into French flair.

Throughout the night, guests indulged in the fruity wheat beer, savouring the delightful taste with a refreshing twist, ensuring a celebration that goes beyond the ordinary. DJ Choobs’ beats created an ambience of refined celebration; the dance floor became an arena for graceful movement, and the pop-up bar emerged as a sanctuary for discerning palates. The interplay of light, sound, and taste converged into a harmonious experience, elevating the LSA 100 Year-End Party experience.

As the curtains drew on the LSA 100 Year-End Party, 1664’s resonance lingered, echoing the essence of a celebration meticulously crafted. When it came to celebrations, 1664 left an enduring impression — a testament to how a brewery could turn a night into an unforgettable journey.

Drink responsibly.

(Photos by A Lifetime Projext)