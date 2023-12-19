LSA100: Special guest shifts by Cabi, Deckson, Joe Shiang, Shi Qi, Vanizha and Wilson Lee

LSA100 Class of 2023 recipients take over the bars respectively at Chivas, Jameson, Martell, Monkey 47 and The Glenlivet, serving delicious cocktails specially curated for the LSA100 Year End Party.

The LSA100 Year End Party continues at the Pernod Ricard Malaysia bars as six of the LSA100 Class of 2023 featured personalities take over five of the booths — Chivas, Jameson, Martell, Monkey 47, and The Glenlivet — for a special guest shift session.

This year, LSA100 Year End Party, supported by official alcohol partners Chivas, Jameson, Martell, Monkey 47, and The Glenlivet, continues to be one of the most talked about events in town — also dubbed as the collect ‘slumber party’ of the year. Themed #pyjamacore, guests turn up in their finest silk and satin, as well as cool interpretations of sleepwear. For some, the plushies become the perfect accessory including one of the six guest-shifting bartenders, Shi Qi or also known as @msqiwiie on TikTok.

Social media favourite teacher Shi Qi feels right in her element the moment she steps behind the Jameson bar. Her red hair contrasts beautifully with Jameson’s deep green setup, but it is her energy that completely steals the show. Within 30 minutes, guests flock in to grab the ‘Jameson Ginger & Lime’ consisting of the Jameson Original, ginger ale, and a lime wedge — simple! Cool and refreshing, it is such an easy recipe to replicate at home.

Over at the Martell counter, international model and Odissi dancer Vanizha Vasanthanathan joins content creator Cabi to serve the ‘Fine a L’eau’ cocktails. Swizzled and shaken, the deliciously citrusy cocktail consists of Martell Noblige, lemon juice, syrup and soda, with a lemon wheel as garnish. Beaming with smiles, Cabi and Vanizha entertain guests with charm and laughter as they build the cocktails like pros.

CEO of Emax Beauty Wilson Lee takes over The Glenlivet bar, shaking ‘The Last King’ like a pro. The Glenlivet 12YO, spice-roasted pineapple syrup and freshly squeezed lemon juice go into this concoction; shaken vigorously with ice and served in a rocks glass with a fresh pineapple wedge on the side. Delicious and wholesome, the subtle hints of cardamom, star anise, mace, nutmeg, cumin, cloves and cinnamon perfume the cocktail with a tropical twist to the single malt.

Next to Wilson is Joe Shiang, guest shifting at the Monkey 47 bar. As he settles in, he finds a long line waiting at the bar as he prepares the ‘Bramble 47’ made using Monkey 47 Schwartzwald Dry Gin, lemon juice, sugar syrup, creme de cassis, berries and lemon zest. A perfectly balanced recipe bursting with botanical expression, this tipple is an instant crowd favourite.

Right at the Chivas counter, celebrated entrepreneur extraordinaire and founder of TNTCO Deckson Lim finds himself comfortable as the special guest bartender of the night. He serves the ‘Spiced Apricot Highball’ that is made of Chivas XV, syrup, apricot and chai tea, as well as soda water. He adds the finishing touch of orange wedge to top it all off.

As the night continues with glass-shattering vocals and heart-pumping beats, guests can’t help but complement the delicious drinks as they reach out for seconds and thirds — one from each bar nonetheless. This also marks the second year that Pernod Ricard Malaysia has been the official alcohol partner for the LSA100 Year End Party.

