Nespresso Summer Fest is an immersive platform for all Malaysians to experience a little bit of everything — music, arts, food, and coffee — with a touch of wanderlust.

In conjunction with the launch of Nespresso Atelier and Barista Creations for Ice, Nespresso Malaysia will be hosting its first virtual interactive festival to coffee lovers across Malaysia. The Nespresso Summer Fest is an immersive platform for Malaysians to indulge in an interactive virtual getaway, explore creative topics while enjoy performances and curated workshops from some of your favourite content creators and talents — all from the comfort of their own homes.

Kicking off the Nespresso Summer Fest is a weekend of exciting music showcases, talk shows and crafty workshops happening live on 14 and 15 August 2021 at the Summer Fest Lounge. From doodling and watercolour painting workshop by artist Limzy to a live performance by Atilia Haron, coffee making experience with actress Jasmine Suraya to the highly-energy banter between Tata and Joseph Lee in the Coffee, Set, Go! Talk Show; this weekend is going to be packed with plenty to look forward to. If you’ve missed the live shows, videos will be made available for playback here.

The virtual experience will be happening until 12 September 2021, and visitors can check out the various themed experiential zones to find out more about the new coffee machine, coffee recipes, and more. Enter the Barista Creations Experiential Pavilion to learn more about Nespresso coffees and the various summer beverages that you can make including the Freddo Intenso Tiki Sparkle, Ice Vanilla Cocoa, Watermelon Mocktail and more. While you’re at it, immerse yourself in an interactive AR experience at the Nespresso Atelier Experiential Zone to learn all about preparing hot and iced coffee with the innovative Nespresso Atelier coffee machine, guided by a coffee specialist.

Throughout the journey, all visitors will automatically be enrolled in a contest to complete several pop quizzes and mini games to stand a chance to win special prizes. On 31 August 2021, Nespresso will also pick one lucky Grand Prize winner who will be walking away with one unit of Nespresso Atelier machine and one year worth of coffee capsules supply; and 65 winners will win consolation prizes.

What are you waiting for? Click here to enter the Nespresso Summer Fest now.