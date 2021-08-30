The complete list of Malaysian medal winners at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Malaysian athletes are lighting up Paralympics 2020 with a string of honours to their names.

Firmly underway from now till September 5, the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Games is delivering Malaysia propitious news in conjunction with the Merdeka Day and the fast-approaching Malaysia Day.

With 22 para-athletes partaking in 9 sports, a number of whom are world-record holders and winners at the 2016 Rio Paralympics Games, Malaysia is well placed to carve its name on the medal tally in spectacular fashion. Already the country has secured one gold and one silver as of writing on August 30. Find out who they are and how they won it.

Bonnie Bunyau Gustin

Powerlifter and current world-record holder Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, who competed in the men’s 72kg category, clinched Malaysia’s first-ever gold medal in powerlifting at the Paralympics by jacking up 228kg, breaking the Games’ record of 227kg set in 2016, by Rasool Mohsin from Iraq in the process. Bonnie holds the current world record of 230kg, which he etched in June 2021 at 11th Fazza Dubai Powerlifting World Cup.

Jong Yee Khie

The second powerlifter to win Malaysia’s second medal in this edition of the Paralympics also happens to be the second athlete born and raised in Sarawak. Yee Khie contested in the men’s 107kg event where he secured a silver medal by hoisting 237kg. Competing for the second time at the Paralympics, the hairdresser by trade finished behind gold medallist Sodnompiljee Enkhbayar, from Mongolia, who erased the previous Paralympics record twice in the same event by setting the Games’ new record of 245kg.

